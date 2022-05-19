Pamela Anderson’s fun night, Emily Ratajkowski’s walk: celebrities in a click

50 years without Tanguito: the wandering life and inexplicable death of the first martyr of Argentine rock

A key figure among the pioneers of La Cueva, he composed “La balsa” together with Litto Nebbia and sold thousands of records. When everything transcended, he got lost in the bohemian labyrinths and died without anyone noticing.

Chameleonic and fashionista, Natalia Oreiro turns 45: her most emblematic looks

The Uruguayan actress was able to build an identity of her own image: playful haircuts, various colors and an imprint that always sets the trend. On her birthday, a review of her best outfits

Taylor Swift received an honorary doctorate from New York University: “Never be ashamed to try”

“When difficult things happen to us, we will recover,” the singer told the students during her speech

Pimpinela, intimate: from the song that Lucía does not like to sing to the reality show that her successors would look for

In full celebration of their 40 years in music, the Galán brothers will meet again with the local public tomorrow, in what promises to be a party at Luna Park. In an exclusive talk with Teleshow, they anticipate what the first show will be like after the death of their mother, review the magic of their songs and dare to play to see how much they know each other

Matilda Blanco: “I remember crying and that strong hug that dad gave me the night the military took him away”

At 25, he decided to change his name to honor his father, “the hero of my life.” And for the first time she reveals the “torment” that meant the time Hugo was missing. The “duty” to contain his mother, when she was only 9 years old. The prejudices of the family itself. The needs: “We came to not even have to eat.” How it influenced her love: “I looked for daddy in every man I chose” (she planted two of them at the altar). And in her career: “Fashion began as my escape from pain”

