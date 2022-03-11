Pamela Silva shows her son’s father

The Peruvian journalist Pamela Silva Conde introduced for the first time the father of his almost two-year-old son Ford.

This is Jordan Siberry, a 40-year-old Canadian businessman, owner of digital media companies and specialized in marketing.

The exclusive was given to People en Español magazine, where he explained that the father of his son “He is a private person, who is not in the media, who has never been and who does not want to be in the media, and I always wanted to respect that.”

They clarified that although they are not a couple nor do they live together, both have taken care that Ford feels the love and devotion of the two people who brought him into the world.

“Becoming a father opened up a part of me that I didn’t even know existed… Even on my worst days, seeing him smile makes me forget about anything wrong,” Siberry said.

https://diariolibre.blob.core.windows.net.optimalcdn.com/images/2022/03/11/alex-corbisiero-with-a-maleta-de-viaje-33788300.jpg Pamela Silva exclusively presents Jordan Siberry, father of her son Ford. (PEOPLE IN SPANISH )

As soon as the journalist and the businessman met, Conde replied: “We met many years ago and we remained friends for many years and then we had Ford.”

In 2020, Pamela Silva was involved in many controversies when it came to light that she was pregnant by another man, and that she herself requested a separation from her ex-husband, César Conde, a media mogul, president of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and NBCUniversal International Group.

People en Español had access to the documents and confirmed the information, where both parties accepted that the son is not the executive’s.