Pamper your skin with the double gift of Woman

With the American top Vanessa Moody as a cover star, Woman Woman this month becomes a tribute to the sustainability with proper names like Milda Mitkukecreator of the largest online store dedicated to second-hand fashion (Vintend); Francis Kere, winner of the 2022 Pritzker Prize for its sustainable constructions; either louis prieto, which aims to turn Madrid into the new capital of Sustainable Development. Without forgetting other facets in which this ‘eco-awareness’ is revealed, such as cosmetics, technology, oenology or tourism. As well as new conditions that are beginning to take hold, especially among the youngest: do you know the ecoanxiety? You will be able to discover it in this number in which a voice is also given to Elena Pitaone of the greatest experts in sustainable development.

The Russian invasion is not forgotten either with the interview with Katie Lanhethe Ukrainian designer, who has a brand that makes handmade garments by and for women from her country.

Readers will also be able to learn first-hand about Carla Simonwhich premieres ‘Alcarras’, the film that gave him glory at the Berlinale. They will discover the actress amanda seyfried in what could be the best and most difficult role of his career in The Dropout and learn more to Jesus Callejatalking about the women in his life or how he sees himself in ten years.

Woman also converses with the ice skater Sara Hurtado, fresh from Moscow because of the war; and with Georgina Amorós, who has just released the 5th season of “Elite” (Netflix).

The magazine also surrenders to Laetitica Caste, the icon of Gaultier and Saint Laurent, which is once again the image of a fashion collection. and puts the focus on 50 literary titlesfascinating plots, captivating novelties and relevant signatures in the best reads of the season.

Plus, Michelle Jennerfit arms, new haircuts, the new trendy fitness discipline, guide to foodiesthe most valued interior designers, decalogue of handbags timeless and sustainable, safari-inspired trends, an ode to pink and orange and the return of Spice Girls.