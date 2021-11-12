Pampering the kittens of cats in foster care, so a nursing home has restored happiness to the elderly residents

Often older people when they end up in a retirement home tend to lose all interest, like a candle they let themselves be consumed slowly. And that was what was happening to Ms. Estelle Nicol, 98, when she was admitted to a nursing home in Orange County, California after a fall. “My mother was really sad and didn’t want to interact with people – says Cathy Crair to the Washington Post -. It was difficult for her to leave her home after so many years. ‘ Useless attempts to get her to participate in the social activities of the center, she always refused.

But then a few weeks ago a litter of newborn kittens appeared in the nursing home brought by the director, Lori Irby: the woman had become the new foster for abandoned kittens in animal shelters near her home in Orange County, and decided to install a box in his office to be able to more easily feed them frequently.

When several residents of the facility found out that he was taking care of the furry ones, they started to stop and ask if they could see them. The director, after making sure the seniors had no allergies to cats, held the door open and told them to come in for an “experimental” therapy with kittens.

“My mother learned about the puppies and we immediately saw a change,” said Crair. He had something to embrace and love ”.

“Seeing their faces light up when they held the kittens in their arms was really moving,” Irby said. There was one resident in particular who suffered from PTSD and depression, but when she picked up a kitten, it changed instantly: She was smiling and calm for the first time in a long time. So I thought: “What if we had to offer the same experience to everyone?” ».

With the help of Meridian’s director of activities, Irby began planning “Kitten Therapy Day” every Wednesday in one of the centre’s meeting rooms.

Now in its third year, the Kitten Playgroup is available to all residents who wish to participate, as long as they are not allergic to cats: for approximately 45 minutes, seniors take turns holding all the kittens of which Irby cares that week, usually three to four little cats between the ages of 2 and 8 weeks.

And when the kittens are old enough to be spayed and put up for adoption (usually around 8 weeks), she brings in a new litter.

About a dozen residents show up every week to play with the kittens and help them “socialize” with humans, Irby said, noting that more than half of the facility’s 200 residents have attended at least once.

“For many, it is the highlight of the week – says the director -. It gave the residents something to expect, especially during the pandemic when no visitors could enter. ‘

“If you’re feeling down, go out happy, like you’re a new person,” said Shockley, 79, who has been at the Meridian for two years.

And Irby also had another idea: he puts some kittens in a stroller and takes them to the residents who want to see the kittens but can’t leave their rooms and they really appreciate it. Thus no one is excluded from feline love.

