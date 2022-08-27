Pampita’s daughter joins the Barbiecore trend and always wears something pink – Revista Para Ti

Despite her young age, Pampita’s youngest daughter already follows fashion trends: her most recent looks show that the little girl looks great in the Barbiecore style.

With just one year of life, Ana García Moritán already sets trends. The little daughter of Pampita and Roberto García Moritán she is a model, she likes to pose and despite her very young age, she already seems to follow fashion trendsas can be seen in the latest photos uploaded to his Instagram account.

There, Ana appears posing with looks from the Barbiecore trend, that is, with details in pink. Although the tone is a classic of all children’s clothing, in the case of Pampita’s daughter, it stands out for the type of accessories chosen for the girl.

Ana García Moritán with an outlook with various shades of pink. IG photo.

In one of the photos, the little girl appears bundled up, ready to face the last winter cold, wearing a outfit of a corduroy vest, knitted hat and socks in hot pink or fuchsia. Underneath, the little girl wears a pale pink sweater, perfectly combined with the little shoes that belonged to Blanquita Vicuña, her older sister.

Very cool with her bandana around her neck. IG photo.

In a more recent postcard, from the trip that the family made to Tucumán, the girl can be seen with a pink bandana around her neck, very cool.

Ready for spring in a pink print jumpsuit. IG photo

Then the little girl appeared wearing a diver with a print, a much lighter garment, ideal to wear for spring.

How the Barbiecore trend was born

Margot Robbie promises to break it on the big screen as Barbie in the film working with Ryan Gosling as Ken. It has not yet been released and is already exerting its influence on fashion and beauty. Because now a new one was installed trend called Barbiecore and it has to do with the “pink” aesthetic related to the iconic doll.

Margot Robbie imposes a new trend from the movie in which she plays Barbie.

Designers have already uploaded this trend to the catwalk and it is all the rage in summer 2022: Versace, Moschino and Valentino dominated the catwalk with total pink looks.

The keys to dressing with the Barbiecore slogan

The silhouettes range from latex minidresses to delicate fitted and flared dresses, feathers and sandals or platform shoes are added. In addition, the total look is imposed, from head to toe, and includes accessories.

The palette ranges from pink through bubble gum to fuchsia. And it promises to be the color of summer 2023. Celebrities have already adopted it.