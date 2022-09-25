Pamplona has half a thousand businesses dedicated to health, beauty and wellness
Currently there 48 dental clinics in Pamplonatwice as many as in 2012. The number of inquiries from physiotherapists (51). In the field of beauty, Pamplona has 144 roomsup from 107 in 2012. Those who want to get in shape can choose between 36 gyms and sports improvement services (a decade ago there were 27).
In total, Pamplona adds 465 businesses at street level related to health, beauty and well-being, leaving aside the 340 hairdressers, according to data from the municipal area of Commerce, as of June this year. They are 143 more than in 2012, when there were a total of 322 businesses. supposes a 44% growth.
This phenomenon is reflected in the commercial fabric, both in the center and in other neighbourhoods. The closure of traditional shops has been taken advantage of by these new businesses. Calzados Tiberio on Avinguda Bayona is now the Cabezón y Fernández dental center. In Saint George, the Gustavo Mejía dental clinic has expanded its facilities after the closure of the veteran Edurne bookstore. And in the old Urban Sons clothing store on Fernández Arenas street, the forthcoming opening of a dental clinic is announced.
Another booming sector is hearing centers. Audika (Charles III), Cilveti (Cilveti Monastery) and Belarria (Sangüesa) opened in 2021 and 2022.