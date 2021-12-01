Pan Di Stelle Spot for Christmas 2021 by Armando Testa

One of the leading brands in Mulino Bianco’s portfolio, Pan Di Stelle, launched the 2021 Christmas commercial, proposing the new adventure of a little reindeer call Comet, a character that will be familiar to many consumers, as he was also featured in last year’s video.

To spread the countryside from Pan Di Stelle for Christmas 2021, in addition to the animated commercial, the company also launched several initiatives and created several objects And packaging theme.

The wish that comes true in the new Pan Di Stelle Christmas spot signed by Armando Testa

This year’s commercial, broadcast on the brand’s YouTube channel, is called “The magical return of Comet”, The rena protagonist of the video launched for Christmas 2020, which had the I dream of learning to fly. After several attempts by two cute children for help, the little reindeer’s wish comes true and she becomes one of Santa’s reindeer.

The sweet tale of the little Comet Reindeer

This year, the wish of the two kids, as well as that of the Comet Reindeer, is that of meet again after spending a long time apart. The video actually opens with the image of the first two watching one snowball guarding a small reindeer: holding a Pan Di Stelle biscuit, the girl looks out the window and expresses the wish. A star breaks off the cookie and travels to Santa’s house, where the friendly reindeer finds a way to reach his friends.

In this way, Pan Di Stelle recalls the beauty of being able to embrace again, after a long time apart, with a short story aimed in particular at the little ones. Accompanying the fairy tale is a Christmas version of the song “A million dreams”(Originally performed by Ziv Zaifman, Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams), sung by the children’s choir of the Piccoli Cantori School of Milan. Thus, the soundtrack remains the same as last year and the many remain as well references to one of the distinctive signs of this brand of biscuits: le stars. They are in fact present not only in the starry sky but also in the Cometa necklace and in message of the spot which ends with a child’s voice stating: “If you have a dream, believe us and tell a star: at Christmas, anything can happen ».

The magical return of Comet

The spot was created by the agency Armando Testa (as well as the packaging and limited edition objects), designed and animated by Thoughtful Daisy.

Pan Di Stelle’s limited edition initiatives and packaging for Christmas 2021

In addition to the spot launched to promote the new Christmas campaign, Pan Di Stelle has decided to create gods biscuit packaging and of packs of spreadable cream in limited edition, with images of the three protagonists of the video.

Using social networks to spread the various initiatives, the brand has also published (on the Instagram account) several photos of other exclusive objects – such as a Comet Reindeer plush signed by Trudi it’s a snowball (similar to the one illustrated in the spot) signed by Thun – which can be purchased on Amazon.

As part of the Pan di Stelle Christmas 2021 campaign, a contest was also launched, giving consumers the chance to win a Pan Di Stelle themed pajamas, with the Comet Reindeer.