Pan-European TV Euronews was bought by a fund close to Viktor Orbán

Last week, the Portuguese investment fund Alpac Capital announced that it had reached an agreement to buy 88 percent of its shares from Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris. Euronews, a tv and news site available in various languages ​​and in most European countries. The agreement was received with a certain circumspection in European circles: Alpac Capital has extensive relations with Hungary and with several people close to the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, known among other things for having severely restricted the freedom of the press in his village.

Ágnes Urbán, media expert and director of the Hungarian think tank Mertek Media Monitor, told Politic that Alpac Capital’s purchase of Euronews “It doesn’t make any commercial sense”, but it is “a political investment”. The fear is that Orbán wants to influence the editorial choices of one of the few, if not the only, media spread throughout Europe that does journalism.

Euronews was started in 1993 by the European Broadcasting Union, a consortium of European TVs which preceded the birth of the European Union and which still owns a small stake in Euronews. Its television channels, available in the main European languages, can be reached free of charge on the satellite and on YouTube (here you can see the live broadcast of the channel in Italian). It is based in Lyon, France, and despite some economic difficulties in recent years it has maintained a very strong presence both within the European institutions and in certain countries of the Balkan peninsula, also thanks to substantial European funding.

Between 2014 and 2018 it received funds from the European Commission totaling 122 million euros and currently has a service contract until 2023.

Be the CEO of Euronews, Michael Peters, and a spokesperson for Alpac Capital denied that the new owners will affect the editorial choices of Euronews.

However, fears about the future independence of the channel and the site do not seem entirely unfounded. The Alpac investment fund is so deeply rooted in Hungary that it is headquartered in Budapest and had previously received funding from large Hungarian state-owned companies, such as energy company MLOL, and large private companies such as OTP bank and technology company 4iG.

The links of the Alpac fund with Hungary involve Orbán himself.

Mário David, father of Alpac’s chief executive, Pedro Vargas David, was a personal advisor to Orbán, whom he has known since David was elected MEP with the Social Democratic Party, the main center-right party in Portugal. In 2016 Orbán gave Mário David a public honor and called him “a true friend” of Hungary.

Pedro Vargas David’s links with Orbán are not very evident, but they exist. Radio Free Europe wrote that David owns 5.25 per cent of shares in 4iG, the owner of which, Gellert Jaszai, is considered to be very close to Orbán.

That Orbán has a strategy to promote his interests through foreign media has long been clear: people close to him control both V4 Agency be Remix News, two English-language news sites that often promote far-right content and are very sympathetic to the Hungarian government.

“Orbán is known for buying news media and then influencing their editorial line,” he told Politic German MEP Daniel Freund, elected with the Greens: “The purchase of Euronews by a company with direct ties to the Hungarian prime minister is worrying.”

An internal source a Euronews told a Politic which Pedro Vargas David had recently spoken to some employees of Euronews and he had assured that he had no intention of interfering with the editorial line.

More favorable treatment of Orbán and his government could have significant consequences especially in the Balkans, where Hungary has long sought to increase its influence and where Euronews it is quite followed. «In theory, the editorial line of Euronews Serbia it could change if that of the headquarters were to change too, ”he told a Balkan Inshight Bojan Brkic, director of Euronews Serbia: «But this will not happen. I was in Lyon last week and I received new reassurances, even if I did not need it, that there will be no change in the editorial line ».