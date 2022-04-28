PANAM SOFTBOL – Dominican against Venezuela, in a qualifying game

The senior men’s team faces Venezuela today, in a match without tomorrow, for advancement to the second round of the Pan American Softball Championship, for five places for the Central American Games, five for the Pan American Games and four for the world Cup.

The game will be at 2:00 pm Dominican time. The fair takes place in Paraná/Argentina, with the participation of Cuba, the United States, Mexico, Guatemala, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Canada and the hosts of Argentina.

The Dominican Republic is in group-A, with Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba and Guatemala. He has one win and two losses. A victory leaves him with 2-2 in the regular round and gives him the visa to advance to the second round.

A second opportunity to advance for the ninth Creole, in case of losing, the one who Cuba beats Mexico and so they end up tied with the defeated and Guatemala, which sends the decision to the technical table where it is established that the team that has allowed fewer runs than those involved in a tie is still in play.

The criollos lost the first match 1-0 against Guatemala, defeated Mexico 8-7 and were defeated by Cuba 3-2, for a total of 12 rounds received in the series.