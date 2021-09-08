Panama, a law to accept Bitcoin and Ethereum- The Cryptonomist

TO Panama a bill was presented for making the country “compatible” with cryptocurrencies, the blockchain and the internet. It is not absurd to imagine that Bitcoin could soon become fiat currency in this country as well. But the perspective is even broader: we are talking about accept both Bitcoin and Ethereum as means of payment.

The Ley de Crypto

The independent deputy announced this bill Gabriel Silva.

Hoy presentamos the Ley de Cripto. Buscamos hacer in Panama a país compatible with el blockchain, los cryptoactivos y el internet. Esto holds el potencial de crear miles de empleos, atraer inversión y transparentar el gobierno Pueden ver el proyecto aquí: https://t.co/6FoKdwbkwR pic.twitter.com/xDxfyS9BYI – Gabriel Silva (@ gabrielsilva8_7) September 6, 2021

The project it consists of 34 pages in which the potential of the internet, blockchain and cryptocurrencies. A part of the paper is also dedicated to disproving the cliché that sees crypto used for criminal activities. In fact, data from Chainalysis are reported according to which only 2.1% of crypto transactions in 2019 were linked to criminal activities.

The text reads:

Since cryptocurrencies are native payment methods and assets of the internet, failure to make the Republic of Panama compatible with their use would mean betting that the internet will suddenly reverse its exponential growth trend, it means leaving the population of the Republic of Panama out of the way. from the vanguard of the global digital economy; and it also involves a renunciation of our long tradition of service economics.

The bill aims at also create payment systems compatible with cryptocurrencies, bearing in mind that in Panama only 46% of the population has a traditional checking account.

Panama, it is explained in the text, is already in itself a point of geographical interconnection given its position. With cryptocurrencies and blockchain inserted into its legal system, there will be many benefits in this regard. On the contrary, Panama will miss the innovation train:

“Innovation, technology, internet, cryptocurrencies, blockchain and all the things mentioned in this project are important for Panamanians because they have the potential to create jobs, bring money to the country, expand the range of products and services available, protect money from inflation, support the emergence of new businesses, attract knowledge and much more ”.

The three points of the cryptocurrency law in Panama

The bill is obviously open to changes and, as we read in the final lines, it is only a beginning to make the Republic part of the future of the internet and of humanity.

Gabriel Silva explained in turn that the law is composed of three points with as many objectives:

Giving cryptocurrencies legal certainty and security in Panama; Attracting business, attracting investments and helping to foment entrepreneurs who focus on the digital economy; expand the amount of financial services offered in Panama. to ensure best prices for everyone.

He then added:

“Panama cannot be left behind in technological innovation”.

Bitcoin and Ethereum means of payment in Panama

Panama seems to be following in the footsteps of El Salvador where from yesterday Bitcoin has become legal tender, next to the US dollar.

But the bill does even more because explicitly mentions both Bitcoin and Ethereum to be accepted as means of payment in any civil and commercial operation, and for the payment of taxes and duties.

The law is very ambitious but will need to be passed to become effective. A look at what will happen in neighboring El Salvador could be instrumental in his path.