Panama accumulates 8,170 deaths from the coronavirus

This content was published on 03 April 2022 – 00:31

Panama City, Apr 2 (EFE) .- The Panamanian Ministry of Health (Minsa) reported this Saturday 223 new cases of covid-19 and no deaths from the disease, to reach 765,054 confirmed infections and 8,170 deaths in two pandemic years.

There are 15 patients hospitalized for the coronavirus in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and 66 in the general ward, while 2,307 remain isolated at home and 26 in hotels.

The patients who have healed add up to 754,470 since March 9, 2020, when the first case of contagion occurred in Panama, where covid has a lethality of 1.1%, which continues as one of the casualties in the Latin American region.

In its daily report on the pandemic, the Minsa also indicates that in the last 24 hours, 5,602 tests were applied to detect cases of covid, with a positivity of 4.8%.

Regarding the vaccination process, the data provided by the Minsa Expanded Immunization Program (PAI) shows that 7,958,282 doses of vaccines against covid-19 have been administered in Panama.

Vaccination coverage in the target population, from 5 years of age, is at least 87% with the first dose and 76.6% with two doses, while for the age segment 16 years and older, coverage with the booster dose it is at least 46.2%, according to the Minsa.

In the pediatric population, of children between 5 and 11 years old, 369,539 doses have been applied, that is, more than 50% have received at least one injection.

The Minsa has maintained that so far the pandemic indicators are “under control”, with “notable declines” in new cases, hospitalizations and positivity rates.

That is why since last Monday in Panama the use of the mask in open spaces or outdoors is no longer mandatory, as long as the physical distance of at least one meter between people is kept.

The mandatory use of a mask remains in force in closed spaces and places where distance cannot be maintained. FAITH

