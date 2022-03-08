Panama: children return to classrooms after two years of absence

PANAMA (AP) — Panamanian students returned to the classroom on Monday after two years of absence in which they received classes remotely and at a time when COVID-19 infections remain low after the largest outbreak suffered during the pandemic. at the beginning of the year.

Schools opened to receive some 950,000 students who must wear masks and carry alcohol and wipes in their backpacks, among other hygiene supplies. School staff, for their part, must comply with regulations set by health authorities, including creating groups that monitor compliance with coronavirus prevention regulations and follow-up in case of contagion.

In schools, emphasis was placed on keeping physical distance, hand hygiene and the application of special hours to avoid crowds.

Panama, one of the countries in the region whose schools remained closed, had announced since the end of last year that face-to-face classes would start in 2022.

“This is a day of great significance for our students, teachers, parents, relatives and for the country, after the terrible difficulties suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said President Laurentino Cortizo, who visited schools in the town of Juan Díaz -on the outskirts of the capital- at the start of face-to-face classes.

“In those 24 months, the most difficult decision, but the correct one, was to impose a rigid quarantine, with an economy operating at a minimum and its adverse effects. Also, I made the decision to close the schools, what a difficult decision, but I had no other choice,” said the president.

Experts have considered that face-to-face classes start at a good time when there is a drop in infections after the strongest of the outbreaks that occurred at the beginning of the year, although with less lethality than the previous ones, and when a strong vaccination campaign is implemented from of the five years.

To date, 95% of the 48,000 educators are vaccinated with at least two doses, while 80% of the student population over 12 years of age received two doses and 25% of children between 5 and 11 years of age are immunized, they said. education authorities.

Health authorities announced that vaccination against the coronavirus will begin next week in schools from the age of five, with parental consent, to immunize as many of the student population as possible.

To date, Panama has registered 757,568 cases and 8,114 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering.