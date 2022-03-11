Panama clarifies what Cubans should do with tickets already purchased to travel

The Embassy of Panama in Cuba clarified that the requirement to apply for a transit visa for Cubans who want to make a stopover in that country It will not take effect until March 13.so travelers with tickets already purchased may board until that date without meeting that requirement.

The clarification from the diplomatic headquarters came after hundreds of Cubans gathered in the vicinity of the Embassy requesting an explanation, after the Executive Decree No. 19 of the Government of that country was announced, which announced last Tuesday the imposition of the new travel requirement.

“Under Resolution 4635 of March 9, 2022, the transit visa requirement will come into effect on Sunday, March 13, 2022,” indicated a post by the Embassy on its Facebook wall.

Likewise, the note reiterated that “the application for a transit visa must be made before the Consulate of Panama with a minimum of fifteen (15) business days before the date of travel”, presenting the corresponding form; two passport size photos; a copy of the passport with a minimum validity of six months; the verified air reservation with itinerary of continuation of the trip; a copy of the identity document of the country of residence; and proof of payment of consular fees.

“If you require a transit visa and have a ticket from Sunday, March 13, 2022 until the end of March, you must reschedule your trip. in order to apply for the transit visa within the established time of fifteen (15) business days,” the publication ended.

From the early hours of Wednesday, a crowd of Cubans gathered in front of the Embassy to demand an explanation from the consular officials. In one of the videos shared on Twitter from the scene, the crowd can be heard chanting “We want an answer!”

On your side, the official site Cubadebate assured that the Cuban government “has no responsibility” in this situationand blamed “the growing politicization of the immigration issue by the United States” for the events.

The official media avoided mentioning that The current migratory wave on the Island, the most intense in the last 25 years, was unleashed after Managua, an ally of the Cuban regime, announced at the end of 2021 that it would admit Cuban travelers without a visa into its territory. Since then, Nicaragua has been the main destination for Cuban migrants, who from there seek to reach the southern border of the United States.

Likewise, he also did not point out that in recent years Cubans are emigrating to various geographies, not only to the United States.