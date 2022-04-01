Panama closed the Concacaf tie with a victory against Canada

City of Panama.

The Panama team defeated its similar team from Canada 1 goal to 0 in the closing of the octagonal final of the Concacaf qualifiers, in a mere formality match because the canaleros were already out of the race to qualify for the Qatar World Cup from earlier dates. The Panamanian team finished the final octagonal with 21 points and in fifth place in the standings, while the Canadians, added 28 units, despite the defeat, finished in first place in the standings. SEE MORE: CONCACAF QUALIFYING STANDINGS In the 7th minute, Alberto Quintero dropped down the right wing and took a cross, but the Canadian defense cleared, in the first danger option of a game that started quite abruptly. The Panamanians went on the attack and in the 12th minute José Luis Rodríguez threw a cross that Gabriel Torres headed, but it went wide.

In the first half hour, the Panamanians tried with everything to put pressure on the rival, while the Canadians defended themselves and could not reach the Panamanian goal guarded by Luis Mejía. The last dangerous option of the first half was for the Panamanians at minute 46 in a long-distance shot by Cristian Martínez, but the ball passed far from the Canadian goal, guarded by Maxime Crepeau. The start of the second half was everything for Panama, which insisted on the wings with speed, and those attacks paid off for the locals. In the 49th minute, José Luis Rodríguez escaped from the left and took a center that Gabriel Torres needed, without letting it fall and with his right leg, scoring the first goal for the canal.

The second goal could have come in the match at minute 54 when César Blackman crossed for Cecilio Waterman, but he finished wide. The Canadians tried it in the 70th minute when Junior Hoilett combined with Cyle Larin, who lifted a cross for Jonathan David’s shot, but Luis Mejía saved to keep the score for the hosts. At minute 80, the VAR was the protagonist when canceling, due to offside of the Canadian striker Cyle Larin, the equalizer of the visit. Panamanian Rolando Blackburn had the last dangerous chance of the game in the 95th minute, in a one-on-one with Crepeau, but the Panamanian could not define what seemed like the second goal for the locals. After seven minutes of extra time, the Panamanians withstood the onslaught of the Canadians, who ended the duel by attacking with five strikers, to close the octagonal with a win and say goodbye in the best way to the handful of fans who attended the Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez stadium.