Panama embassy opens for transit visas

The Embassy of Panama in Cuba has opened its portal for the assignment of appointments related to transit visas.

As in previous days, it was only a flash, since the portal only remained operational for just 27 seconds. We do not know if it is some kind of test or technological change that is being made on the platform.

The embassy portal opened at exactly 10:50 am Cuban time.

Since March 8, the Isthmian government established the requirement of a transit visa for Cuban nationals who travel to a third country with a stopover in Panama. A decision that fundamentally affects those who wish to fly to Nicaragua or Guyana for migratory purposes.

During the month of March and the current month of April, several demonstrations have taken place around the Panamanian embassy to demand that the requirement be eliminated.

As we were able to verify during the short time it was open, the data required from applicants is as follows:

Names

Surnames

Identification document

No passport

Date of birth (calendar option)* Attention when selecting the year according to the format dd/mm/yyyy

Gender

Religion

Purpose of travel (to attend seminars, business contacts, fairs or events, medical services, short treatments, tourism, visa in transit, and others)

Verify if you are a human using captcha

As usual Cuban Directory will promptly inform our readers of the precise moment in which the Embassy of Panama is assigning appointments. In the same way, we periodically inform the lists with the names of the applicants to whom the visas have been delivered.