Panama is complicated against Honduras and puts its pass to the Qatar 2022 World Cup at risk

The Panamanian team put at risk the fourth place that gives the right to the playoffs by equaling 1-1 with bottom side Honduras this Thursday in the twelfth day of the octagonal final of the Concacaf for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In the search for its second World Cup, Panama exhibited its fourth place and was at the expense of what Costa Rica does this Thursday against Canada.

The Panamanians came to this game, described by their coach, the Spanish-Danish Thomas Christiansen, as their “first final”, with 17 points and in fourth place in the qualifiers, below Canada, the United States and Mexico.

The fourth box gives the option to play the playoff against a team from Oceania.

With tonight’s tie, Panama remains provisionally in fourth place with 18 points, but Costa Rica, which is fifth with 16, plays its game at home today against undefeated leader Canada.

If the Ticos win, they will displace the Canaleros from that place in the absence of two dates to conclude the Concacaf qualifiers.

Honduras began to surprise the locals from the 13th minute when Bryan Acosta had the first danger, in a free kick that crashed into the crossbar of the Panamanian goal, guarded by Luis Mejía.

The Panamanians turned to the attack, on the wings and with speed, and in the 23rd minute a deep pass by Fidel Escobar found Rolando Blackburn, who controlled the ball and beat goalkeeper Luis López for 1-0.

At the start of the second half, at minute 47, Rommel Quioto had the tie in his boots, but his shot went over the Panamanian goal.

Honduras had their best moment in the match and Panama looked bewildered. And so equality came in the 65th minute through a header from Kevin López.

A minute after the catrachos’ goal, Panama reacted and a cross from Rodríguez connected with Blackburn, but his shot hit the post.

The Honduran team played the last minutes with the desperation of their rival, who was never found in the complementary stage.

Honduras, without options, accumulated its fourth point and is the last among eight teams.

On the thirteenth day, which will be played on Sunday, Panama will visit the United States and Honduras will receive Mexico.