Panama is proclaimed champion of the Dallas Cup!

The Panama U-19 National Team champion of the Dallas Cupafter winning 3-1 over his similar The Savior in it toyota stadium from the city of Texasso it managed to be the best team in the championship friendly that was disputed during this week in lands American with the participation of clubs.

Those led by angel sanchez were vastly superior to Salvadoransdespite the fact that most of the fans in the stands supported The Select, there were even some incidents. The canaleros prevailed thanks to goals from Omar Valencia, Rodolfo Vega and Kenny Bolilla, while Harold Osorio discounted through the penalty.

Picture Panamanian had an outstanding participation from the group stage, when it was part of Group A, when it was leader and undefeated after winning a 3-0 win over H.B. Koge of Denmark, then beat the host 2-0 Dallas and finally tied at one goal against tigers of Mexico, which gave him the pass to the semifinals where he left on the way the Monterey with a 3-2.

Preparation for the World Cup

Panama which is directed by angel sanchez prepares to face the Concacaf Under-20 Championship which will be held from June 18 to July 3 in Honduras. The canaleros are located in Group G next to El Salvador, Guatemala and Aruba.