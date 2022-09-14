Panama Migration responds to the expiration of the transit visa for Cubans

The resolution that establishes the transit visa for Cubans who make a stopover in Panama expired on September 6.

This has been recognized by the National Migration Service of that country (SNM) in response to a query from our page.

For several days our readers have incessantly asked about this matter, since the Consulate of Panama in Cuba continues to publish lists of approved people, without offering news about the expiration of the regulations.

Our newsroom has contacted Panama Migration through its official channels to have details of this situation.

First, they responded that “it is correct” that Executive Decree No. 48, dated June 6, 2022, expired on September 6.

However, they added that it is necessary to “wait for the new decree regarding the transit visa to come out,” without offering more details.

Judging by the scant information shared and the current migratory context, it is highly unlikely that the government of Panama decides to eliminate this requirement for Cubans. At the moment, although the resolution has expired, it continues to be applied.

Migration Panama has also clarified to Cuban Directory that appointments for transit and tourist visas are made only through the SNM page. When asked if PSTExpress was an official site to request this type of appointment, that was their response.

In a previous article, we explain that PSTExpress is a Colon Free Zone online store which offers, among other services, the purchase visa, consular appointment for tourist visa and consular appointment for transit visa. The prices: 550 and 1550 dollars.

Several Cubans have denounced that the Panama Migration page is inaccessible most of the time, forcing them to resort to shift resellers or lawyers in Panama (although the transit visa does not require it).