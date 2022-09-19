Panama registers new case of monkeypox, infections rise to 13

To 13 the contagions of monkey pox in Panama after confirming a new case in the country.

The new infected is a 35-year-old Panamanian, who had close contact with another person of Panamanian nationality, prior to September 8, the day his symptoms began.

This patient started with a “not well defined” skin lesion, which was treated as folliculitis. Subsequently, symptoms such as fever, sore throat, swollen lymph nodes in the neck and lesions in various parts of his body such as vesicles, pustules and scabs appeared.

On September 17, he went to a health facility seeking medical attention, samples were taken, and the Gorgas Memorial Institute indicated that he was infected with monkeypox.

Contagion

Monkeypox is transmitted from person to person by:

Skin lesions from one infected person to another

Respiratory and body fluids

Close contact during sexual intercourse

Through infected clothing or any surface that has had contact with the lesions

Monkeypox infection can be divided into two stages:

The first is incubation, which can last from zero to 5 days.

The second, of skin rash, which can vary between one to three days, after the onset of fever.

They recommend that if you suspect symptoms such as skin lesions, high fever, muscle aches or swollen glands, go to a medical center to receive immediate attention and rule out that it could be herpes, measles, chickenpox or any other with which it is usually identified.

Since May 24, Panama declared a health alert throughout the country for this disease. The Minsa suggests the use of masks when being with an infected person.