Panama will be El Salvador’s rival in the Dallas Cup final

The Panama U-20 team qualified for the grand final of the Dallas Cup 2022 by winning 3-2 against its counterpart from Monterrey in a match that had to be decided in extra time. The goals of the canal team were signed by Rafael Mosquera, Omar Alba, and Ricardo Gorday.

Panama will face El Salvador in the grand final of the Dallas Cup that will take place on Sunday, April 17 at the Toyota Stadium.

The Canaleros squandered a 2-0 lead. Monterrey found the strength and resources to even the score and force the extension.

It was not until minute 113 when Ricardo Gorday made the final 3-2.