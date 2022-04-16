Sports

Panama will be El Salvador’s rival in the Dallas Cup final

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

The Panama U-20 team qualified for the grand final of the Dallas Cup 2022 by winning 3-2 against its counterpart from Monterrey in a match that had to be decided in extra time. The goals of the canal team were signed by Rafael Mosquera, Omar Alba, and Ricardo Gorday.

Panama will face El Salvador in the grand final of the Dallas Cup that will take place on Sunday, April 17 at the Toyota Stadium.

The Canaleros squandered a 2-0 lead. Monterrey found the strength and resources to even the score and force the extension.

It was not until minute 113 when Ricardo Gorday made the final 3-2.

Tags:

Source link

Photo of James James6 hours ago
0 31 1 minute read

Related Articles

Ex-legendary coach of Club América is running for Chivas

2 mins ago

Chelsea closes its sale process

37 mins ago

Scandal beating! Dortmund humiliated Wolfburg in the Bundesliga; Erling Haaland scored twice

48 mins ago

Meet Dereck Rodríguez, the son of Iván “Pudge” Rodríguez

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button