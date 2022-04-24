Panama will hold the first International Conference on Sleep Medicine – General Info

(Panama City-ANPanama) An alliance between the European Sleep Institute (IES), the Medical College of Panama and the Inter-American University of Panama (UIP) will hold in Panama the First International Conference on Introduction to Sleep Medicine, next Saturday, May 7 in two modalities : face-to-face and through a virtual broadcast.

During the event, topics such as diseases related to sleep disorders and the pathologies that aggravate them will be discussed, as well as new methods of diagnosis and treatment for some diseases caused by poor sleep.

The conference will feature the presence of some of the world’s leading experts on the subject from the United States (USA), Latin America and Europe, including six Panamanian health professionals.

In Panama, diseases caused by having bad sleeping habits are very frequent; According to the IES, a significant percentage of the population sleeps less than the six hours that are needed as a minimum requirement to rest and it is proven in studies and research by the institute that this factor increases the risk of suffering from cardio and cerebrovascular conditions.

“Additionally, the prolonged effect of lack of sleep, ultimately, is to shorten the life expectancy of people who, otherwise, would enjoy much better health, and would live longer,” explained Dr. Diego García-Borreguero, International Medical Director of IES.

According to the European Sleep Institute, it is estimated that between 3 and 8% of Panamanians suffer from Obstructive Sleep Apnea, a disease characterized by severe snoring, pauses in breathing while sleeping and sleepiness during the day as a result of sleep. bad break.

The IES has at its headquarters in Panama a multidisciplinary team that covers eight specialties of Sleep Medicine, and also receives specialized advice from other countries for the most complicated cases.