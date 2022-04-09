Panamanian coach accused of sexual abuse by Venezuelan soccer players receives a heavy fine
Panamanian coach Kenneth Zseremeta received a $24,000 fine this Friday from the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF), following accusations of abuse and sexual harassment of 24 Venezuelan soccer players, including star Deyna Castellanos.
“The payment of a fine of eight thousand (8,000) Convertible Units is ordered”, which is worth 3 dollars each, the federation said in a statement in which they report that Zseremeta was found “guilty” of violating the articles of the “no discrimination” and the “protection of the physical and mental integrity” of soccer players.
The former selector, who was in charge of the women’s Vinotinto between 2009 and 2017, was accused last October of sexual, psychological and physical abuse by the group of soccer players in a public letter on social networks.
After the complaint, the FVF requested an investigation against Zseremeta and his assistant during his time as coach, William Pino, and an arrest warrant was issued for both. Both have denied the accusations against them.
The FVF also reported that Zseremeta is prohibited for a period of 20 years “from participating in any type of activity (administrative, sports or of any other nature) related to football at the national level.”
Similar sanctions were also applied to Pino, who received a fine of 9,000 dollars and will not be able to relate to Venezuelan soccer for 8 years.
Pino was found guilty of “infringing” the article of the FVF statutes on the “protection of the physical and mental integrity” of soccer players.
The fines must be paid, according to the statement, “within thirty (30) days of notification.”