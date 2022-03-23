Panamanian newspaper publication on the failed escape attempt of the Martinelli brothers mentions Giammattei and Bukele – Prensa Libre

The report describes how advisers to the presidents of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, and El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, They lobbied for these leaders to support the Martinelli brothers in evading US justice.

The Panamanian newspaper “La Prensa” published a report on how Ricardo Alberto and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, sons of the former president of that nation Ricardo Martinelli, would have forged a plan to avoid his extradition to the United States under charges of money laundering from the construction company Odebrecht, in which they would have received support from Central American politicians, including President Alejandro Giammattei.

In the case of Guatemala, the note indicates that part of Giammattei’s support was not to send them to a regular prison, but to the Mariscal Zavala barracks where they would enjoy privileges, such as a multi-room suite and access to special requests for food, sex, liquor and visits.”

The report entitled “This was the failed escape plan of the Martinelli Linares brothers” describes how these characters arrived in Guatemala, from where they were finally extradited to the US and, although their intention was different, the publication brings out how “Central American and local politicians got involved to provide them with refuge while they tried to reach Panama, fugitives from American justice.

According to “La Prensa”, “the story begins with the contact between the Martinelli brothers and Damián Merlo, a renowned American lobbyist born in Spain, from an Argentine family and resident in Miami, where they also lived until November 2018, when they were detained by US authorities.

“La Prensa” describes Merlo as a government relations consultant, 47, and that he is registered since November 2012 in the Republican Party.

In addition, he points out that “He is a foreign policy adviser to the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, since before his inauguration. In fact, since January of this year he has been registered as a representative of the Salvadoran government before the US Department of Justice to improve the image of El Salvador”.

According to the report, the Martinellis need help because they had collaborated with the FBI in the investigations into the corruption and money laundering plot of the Odebrecht construction company, “which involved them and a close relative who governed between 2009 and 2014. But at the end of June 2018, when they had to stamp their signature on the documents In the end, they backed down”, so they decided to leave the country avoiding all kinds of immigration control and with the aim of reaching Panama “where they had already made arrangements not to be detained”.

The note describes that in order not to be detected in their flight from the US. “They went by sea to the Bahamas and from there they began the trip back to Panama, where on June 22, 2020 they tried to enter what they wanted to make it look like a humanitarian flight due to the pandemic, but they were not allowed. Days later the landing of the plane in which they were traveling was authorized, but it never materialized and they traveled to Costa Rica to refuel.

By then, the situation had gotten complicated. Merlo called President Bukele, “with whom, as explained, he is well connected,” to explain the situation, and he agreed to meet them.

“He even sent a team of trusted escorts to meet them at the airport and take them to where they would stay while the problems that arose were fixed,” says the note, which adds that “A US diplomat wrote to Bukele via chat explaining the legal problems the brothers had in the US, so they had to leave that country.

“Merlo provided the brothers with an alternative route to the one they normally use and, consequently, with little surveillance, to avoid the main streets of El Salvador and discreetly enter Guatemala, headquarters of Parlacen, where they would also receive help,” he says.

“But the brothers paid no attention. Luis Enrique’s family stayed in El Salvador, and the two of them left for Guatemala, in an Uber… along the most frequented road. They managed to enter the neighboring country after showing the false credentials that accredited them as Parlacen deputies and stayed in an apartment -suggested by a friend of one of the brothers- for six days, “adds the report.

On July 6, 2020, the Martinelli brothers set out to try again to travel to Panama and the plan was to do it on a plane that they rented from a Guatemalan company, but the latter was warned of their legal status in the US and told them that they would not make the flight. “So, the brothers decided to ask for dad’s plane.”

That day everything seemed to be moving forward for the Martinelli brothers. “They would make a brief stop in El Salvador to pick up Luis Enrique’s family, and immediately fly to Panama. But when they were about to board the flight of the father’s plane at La Aurora International Airport, the Guatemalan National Civil Police captured them.”

They arrive in Guatemala

The document adds that “in a statement, The Guatemalan Police confirmed that they had been carrying out ‘surveillance and monitoring work since June 30, day they entered the country, and were ordered provisionally arrested for extradition purposes on July 3, for conspiracy to commit money laundering involving specified activity under U.S. code.”

“But in Guatemala, the brothers also received help. Former President Martinelli, through his friend Santiago Fascetto, would have contacted the Panamanian communications strategist close to Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Poll Anria. In addition, Martinelli would have had at least two direct telephone conversations with Giammattei,” the note states.

He adds that, in those calls, the request was to keep them detained in a “safe” place. Consequently, the young people, “instead of being transferred to a regular prison, they were sent to a military prison, that of the Mariscal Zavala brigade, where they would enjoy privileges, such as a multi-room suite and access to special requests for food, sex, liquor, and visitors.”

It adds that they also obtained the protection of Gustavo Alejos, former private secretary in the presidency of Álvaro Colom, later included in the Engel list on characters linked to acts of corruption, of the US Department of State, who was aware of his well-being.

From that prison, US intelligence units even issued an alert “about the possible escape attempt” of the Martinelli Linares. Episode that President Giammattei described as “gossip” and “rumors”.

After 16 months in the military base in Guatemala and an attempt to avoid extradition, Luis Enrique Martinelli was extradited to the United States on November 15, 2021, and his brother, Ricardo, on December 10, 2021, where, separated, both confessed to the crime of conspiracy to launder money and promised to deliver money from the bribes to the US authorities, They will pass judgment on May 13 next.

Government rejects accusations

“The Government of Guatemala rejects the baseless publication of the Panamanian newspaper La Prensa, information that remains in question due to the actions carried out by the Government of Guatemala and recognized by the Government of the United States in this particular case”, indicated the Presidency.

He added that “it is important to remember that all the actions were carried out in coordination between both countries and at the time were recognized by the US government. On July 6, 2020, the Martinelli brothers were detained at La Aurora International Airport pursuant to a provisional arrest request from the United States. On October 15, the Guatemalan Ministry of Foreign Affairs notified the United States, through a diplomatic note, that the extradition was final.”

In addition, it states that on November 15, “after his extradition, The US Department of Justice praised and thanked the Government of Guatemala for its assistance in the extradition of Luis Martinelli Linares. And on December 10, Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares is extradited to the United States. Therefore, the facts set forth above contradict and leave the accusations made by the media unsubstantiated.

In addition, “the Secretary of Social Communication emphasizes that Mr. Poll Anria is not part of any State institution, which is why he is not subject to any type of accounting.”