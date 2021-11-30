Panasonic confirms hacker attack: possibility of serious accident not ruled out

The Japanese giant Panasonic confirmed that he was the victim of unauthorized access to his network during a cyber attack The company released a statement last Friday, claiming it was the target of an attack on November 11 and admitting that it encountered unauthorized access to some data on a server.

“Upon detecting unauthorized access, the company immediately reported the incident to the relevant authorities and implemented security countermeasures, including measures to prevent external access to the network. In addition to conducting its own investigations, Panasonic is currently working with a specialized third-party organization to investigate the infiltration and determine if the breach involved personal customer information and / or sensitive social infrastructure information, “the company said in a statement.

No further information was shared in the statement released by Panasonic, but Japanese media Mainichi and NHK said the breach would have occurred. verified for a longer period between 22 June and 3 November. The Japanese company later confirmed in an interview with TechCrunch what was indicated by the Japanese media, specifying that the date of November 11 refers to when the violation was first discovered.

NHK reported that the targeted servers kept theInformation about Panasonic’s business partners and the company’s technology, also noting another IT security incident which in November last year involved a subsidiary of the company and during which company information was stolen.

Panasonic further told Mainichi: “We cannot predict whether this will impact our business or company performance, but we cannot deny the possibility of a serious accident.”