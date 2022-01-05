Panasonic’s new top-of-the-range TV is the LZ2000 OLED, now also available in 77-inch format

Panasonic today announced the successor to its top-of-the-line JZ2000 OLED TV, the new LZ2000, which for the first time will be available not only in 55 and 65 inch sizes, but also with 77 inch diagonal. Continuing the tradition of previous years, the new LZ2000, which essentially retains the same design as last year’s model, will continue to use a Panasonic-customized OLED panel under the Master OLED Pro brand, which this year has been further improved to a higher average image brightness through new panel and HCX Pro AI video processor optimizations.

Compared to the appointments of the past years, this time Panasonic has been very sparing of details. During today’s presentation, the company talked about a next-generation Master OLED Pro panel, but did not want to specify if the LG Display panel used is the new high-efficiency panel introduced last year, the new EX panel that the Korean company will start producing in 2022, or if, as for the JZ2000, Panasonic will continue to use. the previous generation.

The second new element concerns the features dedicated to gaming. The new LZ2000 series will offer support for VRR signals up to 120 Hz and in 4K resolution from launch and introduces a new overlay screen menu, called Game Control Board, which allows you to quickly access parameters such as the refresh rate in VRR, input lag, HDR tone mapping and the Dark Visibility Enhancer feature for fine tuning of shadows in game mode. Also introduced a new 60 Hz scan mode that allows you to lower the input lag to just 1.5 ms.

More substantial news regarding the audio section. While the side and top surround speakers remain unchanged, Panasonic has completely redesigned the main front speakers, effectively replacing the entire lower bar with an array sound projector, capable of directing the sound to specific points in the room with three levels of precision, including a mode called area to direct the sound towards multiple spectators and a “spot” mode to project the sound at a precise point while muffling the sound in other areas of the room. The new solution is expected to offer a better rendering of multichannel tracks, exploiting the characteristics of the array to create a 360-degree soundstage.

The new LZ2000 offers a accurate factory calibration, aspect curated by the professional colorist of Hollywood Stefan Sonnenfeld, to guarantee precise images with the default settings, but it will be possible as usual to carry out a thorough calibration of every aspect of the TV. Like other manufacturers, Panasonic this year introduces a new feature to the ambient light sensor, with the possibility to compensate the white balance of the images according to the color temperature of the light present in the room, in order to maintain the correct perception of the colorimetry in all conditions. Finally, the HCX processor has been improved with regard to the artificial intelligence algorithm that takes care of recognizing the type of content being played, now faster in selecting the most correct image mode when the IA function is active. More details on the LZ2000 series, such as availability and prices, and on the rest of the 2022 range, will traditionally be announced later in the year.