Pancho Rodríguez: Andrea Arana believes that he is doing better in Peru: “It is part of his convenience”, video

Andrea Arana, host of “A day at the mall”, could not help but comment on the return of the reality boy Pancho Rodríguez to Peru. For her, it is convenient for him to return because he has more work here thanks to the fact that he achieved fame by participating in “This is war”.

YOU CAN SEE: Pancho Rodríguez returned to Peru after a sanction from the National Superintendence of Migration [VIDEO]

“Many people tell him on networks why he is coming back. He has said that everyone is free to choose which country they want to be in. We are not so blind and we can show that Pancho Rodríguez is doing better here than in his country,” Andrea said. spider on Pancho Rodriguez.

“In our country he has a lot of fame, he is loved, obviously he is doing better here and sending money to his daughters. It is part of his convenience and if he has his papers in order, he can be wherever he wants,” he added.

For its part, Valeria Florez agreed with her co-worker, but she is also sure that Pancho Rodriguez he does love Peru because he has good friends. “I agree that Pancho is doing better in Peru, we do not want to say that he is not known in his country, but here in Peru, being in a reality show, he has a million followers. Peru has brought him fame, but also I think he loves Peru because he has friends”.

YOU CAN SEE: Ricardo Rondón asks Pancho Rodríguez an uncomfortable question: “If things are going well for you, why do you want to come back?”

What did Michelle Soifer say about Pancho Rodríguez?

michelle soifer was consulted by the return of Pancho Rodriguez before this happened and about his possible entry to the reality show “Esto es Guerra”. She was not so enthusiastic and said that she preferred the return of Rafael Cardozo.

“If he wants or if the program needs, cool, but not me personally… I mean, I’m not that close to Pancho. Normal, if it’s good, if not, no… no, no, the truth is I haven’t heard from him for a long time, but I think Rafael (Cardozo) is going to come back, so I want Rafa to come back”, said the popular “Bombón assassin “.