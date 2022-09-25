Pancho Rodríguez returns to This Is War: a trend on Twitter and users request him as a combatant; Photos

Yesterday there was a very emotional edition for the followers of “This Is War”. After announcing the entry of a new competitor, the drivers of the reality show handled three possibilities: Austin Palau, Raphael Cardozo Y Pancho Rodriguez. It was the latter who was waiting to make his admission and return to the television set after nine months.

The popular ‘pit bull’ made his return and generated applause from his teammates and a strong moment in him, since he could not contain the tears of happiness. Later, he took the microphone to talk about some hard times he had to live when he was away from Peruvian territory.

This generated a trend in social networks thanks to the comments of his fans and viewers of the program. Among the many publications, in addition to showing their support and surprise at the model’s presence, there were also many who asked the television space for Pancho to be part of the fighters.

As a result of “big changes” being announced on the television set when the ‘reality boy‘, users began to name him on Twitter to give their opinion because some agree with it, but others do not.

“Again changes? Just send Pancho to the cbts (combatants) and that’s it. The warriors as a team are well matched and get along. I even got used to Michelle, ”said a tweeter, a follower of the program.

“No, gentlemen, the confrontation that the public wants to see is Hugo vs. Pancho, because they are the most complete of the program (until Pancho takes the field again). The Pacific classic already has a winner (Pancho) and from a long time ago”, this in relation to the fact that Hugo García belongs to the warriors.

“With the return of Pancho, the competition will become more interesting, he has to go directly to the fighters to reinforce the men,” said an Internet user.

Pancho Rodríguez grateful to followers for the support provided before his return to Esto Es Guerra

After announcing that the popular ‘pitbull’ would be the new member of This is warthe followers of the model and viewers of the reality show exploded with emotion, as many asked for his return, even by phone call, while others did so through the social networks.

And this was the last medium, where Pancho thanked everyone for the signs of affection and support after his return to reality. The businessman also did not hesitate to use his official account Instagram to show himself happy with his current moment: “Thank you very much for all the little messages. You don’t know how excited I am! ”, He wrote in one of his stories.