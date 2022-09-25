Entertainment

Pancho Rodríguez returns to This Is War: a trend on Twitter and users request him as a combatant; Photos

Yesterday there was a very emotional edition for the followers of “This Is War”. After announcing the entry of a new competitor, the drivers of the reality show handled three possibilities: Austin Palau, Raphael Cardozo Y Pancho Rodriguez. It was the latter who was waiting to make his admission and return to the television set after nine months.

The popular ‘pit bull’ made his return and generated applause from his teammates and a strong moment in him, since he could not contain the tears of happiness. Later, he took the microphone to talk about some hard times he had to live when he was away from Peruvian territory.

This generated a trend in social networks thanks to the comments of his fans and viewers of the program. Among the many publications, in addition to showing their support and surprise at the model’s presence, there were also many who asked the television space for Pancho to be part of the fighters.

As a result of “big changes” being announced on the television set when the ‘reality boy‘, users began to name him on Twitter to give their opinion because some agree with it, but others do not.

“Again changes? Just send Pancho to the cbts (combatants) and that’s it. The warriors as a team are well matched and get along. I even got used to Michelle, ”said a tweeter, a follower of the program.

