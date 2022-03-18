Despite the exceptional results obtained by scientific research, there is a cursed tumor that still challenges our researchers. It is what affects the pancreas, a fundamental gland in the daily activity of disposing of what we eat. According to the latest statistics of 2021, unfortunately tumors affecting the pancreas in Italy are also on the rise. At European level, science estimates that 100,000 people affected by the disease of this very important gland could die every year. At the Italian level, in the ranking of the deadliest cancers, pancreatic cancer unfortunately remains on the podium, in third place.

In front only that of the lung and colon. Unfortunately, in 7 out of 10 cases at the time of diagnosis, they would not survive more than a year. That’s why we should also take care of this gland at the table every day. Remembering that there are no anticancer foods, but those that would help the body stay healthier, yes.

One of the most loved vegetables by our grandmothers

As doctors and nutritionists recall, celery is said to be one of those vegetables that are potentially allies of the pancreas as well. Thanks to its wealth of water, vitamins and fibers, celery would be able to perform excellent purifying functions. Our grandmothers put it in practically every dish, even if, to be honest, we should eat it raw to enjoy all its diuretic and detoxifying virtues.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most terrible and fulminating but these 3 beneficial foods could help this gland stay healthy

It is not a discovery that cabbage and broccoli are good for your health. Over the years they have become symbols of the prevention and fight against cancer. All of their nutrients and the antioxidants that enrich them would also be good for the pancreas. Same purifying action as celery, with the addition of sulforaphane, a substance capable of helping the body to defend itself better from external attacks.

How many benefits in this aromatic herb

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most terrible and fulminating and would have an enemy in oregano. It doesn’t fight it, mind you, but as science recalls, oregano with all its powerful nutrients would be an incredible ally for our health. Taken regularly, it would be good for the heart, but also for the liver, intestines and pancreas.

Deepening

