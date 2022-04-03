Pancreatic Cancer: This signal in your stool could be a wake-up call not to be underestimated

This signal in your stool could help you diagnose pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest cancers in the world.

The pancreatic cancer it is one of the deadliest cancers. It is estimated that around 75% of patients diagnosed die within a year of diagnosis, and only one in ten can survive for five or more years. Consequently, it is vital to know its symptoms and warning signs so that it can be identified and treated as soon as possible. (Read also: Pancreatic Cancer: Beware of this popular pill taken for osteoarthritis, it would feed cancer cells)

Symptoms of pancreatic cancer

It can be a long time before pancreatic cancer patients begin to show symptoms, so when diagnosed the cancer may have already developed extensively. The later he is diagnosed, the harder it will be to cure him. Symptoms of pancreatic cancer can appear in a number of ways, including I did.

One of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer isjaundiceor when the skin begins to take a yellowish color and is created when the outflow of bile towards the intestine is prevented. As a result, the stools may be difficult to pass and may be light in color and frothy, this condition is known as steatorrhea.

Other symptoms that occur with jaundice are:

yellowing of the skin and whites of the eyes,

itchy skin,

dark yellow urine.

But jaundice isn’t the only symptom of pancreatic cancer. People may also begin to experience pain in both the abdominal area and back. Other symptoms to watch out for are:

weight loss,

weakness,

loss of appetite,

indigestion,

feeling bloated after meals,

having diarrhea or changing bowel habits (also a symptom of bowel cancer),

tiredness,

suddenly suffer from diabetes,

develop blood clots in the legs.

Of course, most of these symptoms are not always caused by pancreatic cancer, but having a medical examination is always a good precaution.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: MacMillan Cancer Support

Pancreatic cancer could also affect: