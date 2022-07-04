Pancreatic cancer, why is it the most lethal and difficult to diagnose?

Almost 85% of patients with pancreatic cancer they find out they have it when the disease is in a advanced stage, because it does not produce symptoms but even a critical facet. Annually, approximately one thousand people are diagnosed with this type of cancer, worldwide, of which 985 will die. This is what we know about its lethality.

This condition affects the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas is shaped like a fish with a broad head, a cone-like body, and a narrow, pointed tail; it reaches a measure of 15 centimeters long and 5 centimeters wide in adults.

Read also: Fernando del Solar: Why is pneumonia lethal for cancer patients?

Pancreatic cancer, complex detection

Early detection of the pancreas is very difficult to obtain, since it is an organ that is located in a deep part of the human body, which makes it difficult for the doctor to correctly auscultate the presence of a tumor that cannot be detected or feel during a routine exam. In addition to this, the patient does not present any discomfort or symptom, but until the disease has reached a critical phase.

There are other types of cancer for which early detection tests have been created, despite the absence of symptoms, due to their difficult detection. This is not the case for pancreatic cancer, to date no professional group routinely screens people who are at average risk for it.

How is pancreatic cancer triggered?

Pancreatic cancer, according to the American Cancer Society, as we already mentioned, occurs when the exocrine cells, responsible for forming the glands and exocrine ducts of this organ, grow out of control. Within all the cells that are part of the pancreas, the exocrine cells are the ones that are found in the smallest quantity, but they are no less important for that, since they are responsible for producing hormones such as insulin and glucagon, responsible for controlling the levels of sugar in the blood.

Cancerous tumors of the pancreas mainly attack exocrine cells.

What causes pancreatic cancer?

According to the American Cancer Society, the causes of pancreatic cancer are unknown, but there are risk factors that could indicate when a person is susceptible to it.

Read also: Susana Dosamantes: Pancreatic cancer, the condition suffered by the actress

The process of maturation and evolution of our cells is in charge of a type of specific genes called “oncogenes” or “tumor suppressor genes”, responsible for controlling the growth of cells, their division to generate new cells and the death of them.

This control process, to call it in some way, can also suffer alterations caused by a “misconfiguration” of the DNA capable of activating oncogenes or deactivating tumor suppressor genes. But what causes this lack of control? There are two types of mutations: genetic mutations inherited from relatives, especially from the mother or father; and of generic mutations acquired, through habits, such as exposure to cancer-causing chemicals, such as tobacco.

melc