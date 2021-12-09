Panda by M-Sport, when rally and road meet

We remember many crazy interpretations of the legendary Panda. This division of M-Sport, a division known for its successes in the racing world, primarily rally, the WRC world championship with Fiesta, is certainly among the most particular and performing.

What apparently is one Fiat Panda 4×4 maxi enlarged by 36 centimeters, it actually hides a much larger project. The development of the Panda 4×4 by M-Sport it passed through the intersection of very different elements. In fact, under the shapes of the Panda of the nineties, there is the mechanics and chassis of the Ford Fiesta R5 Mark1 , one of the most successful projects in M-Sport rallies.

The British of M-Sport have created an extreme Panda, for a customer who specifically requested a rally interpretation. Chassis and engine are from the Fiesta R5 Mk1, the exterior style is faithful to the Panda body of the nineties

Special test technique

Thus it becomes a rally weapon, an idea of ​​300 horsepower and 450 Nm, four-wheel drive with two differentials, front and rear, Sadev 5-speed sequential gearbox and asphalt tires, in the configuration requested by the customer.

“The Panda by M-Sport is the first of a new era of small-scale, bespoke projects built at Dovenby Hall. It has offered M-Sport the perfect springboard to launch M-Sport Special Vehicles, highlighting that we are ready and equipped to welcome new customers with unique orders “, explains Matthew Wilson, director of M-Sport. All designed, developed and produced in house, to arrive at the extreme personalization of the Panda. The engine is obviously that of the Fiesta R5, the thousand-six gasoline turbo.

Of the Fiat Panda street only the lines of the external bodywork remain, as well as a tribute, in the reproduction of the instrumentation in the style of the original. Interior obviously cleaned of all that is superfluous in a rally car, replaced by the safety cage, FIA homologated seats, six-point seat belts, to name a few of the interventions. The widening of the carriageway was also successful, a square design that blends with the Panda shapes.