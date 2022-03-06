Pandemic brain: how COVID affected the mental health of the uninfected

Activity of a human brain

Memory loss, brain fog, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating can be symptoms of prolonged COVID. However, scientists believe that people who have not had coronavirus also experience increased tiredness, trouble making decisions, and lack of concentration due to the pandemic .

Experts point out that uncertainty, prolonged lack of social contact and disruption of routines have affected mental health and shaped a “pandemic brain”.

New research showed that lifestyle alterations during the COVID-19 pandemic may have triggered a inflammation in the brain which contributes to fatiguethe concentration difficulties and the depressioneven for those who have never been infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The study, which was conducted by a team led by researchers from the Massachusetts General Hospitalwas published in the specialized journal Brain, Behavior, and Immunity.

In addition to causing 440 million infections and almost 6 million deaths worldwide, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused major social and economic disruptions that have affected the lives of the world’s population in multiple ways .

Furthermore, since the beginning of the pandemic, the severity and prevalence of symptoms of psychological distress, fatigue, brain fog, and other conditions have increased sharply, even among people who are not infected with SARS-CoV-2.

To gain a better understanding of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on brain and mental health, the researchers analyzed brain imaging data, performed behavioral tests, and collected blood samples from multiple uninfected volunteers : 57 before and 15 after the strict confinement measures were implemented. established in several countries to limit mobility and thus stop the spread of the coronavirus.

After the lockdowns, study participants demonstrated elevated brain levels of two markers of neuroinflammation: translocating protein (measured by positron emission tomography) and the myo-inositol (measured by magnetic resonance spectroscopy), compared to pre-lockdown participants.

The blood levels of others two inflammatory markers (interleukin-16 and monocyte chemoattractant protein-1) were also elevated in post-lockdown participants, although to a lesser extent.

The study findings allow us to recognize the role of neuroinflammation in the symptoms experienced by many during the pandemic and could point to possible strategies to reduce them (Getty)

Participants who reported a higher burden of symptoms related to mood and mental and physical fatigue showed higher levels of translocating protein in certain brain regions, compared with those who reported few or no symptoms. Furthermore, higher levels of translocator protein after confinement correlated with the expression of several genes involved in immune functions.

“While research on COVID-19 has seen an explosion in the scientific literature, the impact of pandemic-related social and lifestyle disruptions on brain health among the uninfected has remained poorly explored ”, said the lead author Ludovica Brusaferri, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School.

“Our study shows an example of how the pandemic has impacted human health beyond the effects caused directly by the virus itself ”, indicated the researcher.

Lead author Marco L. Loggia, co-director of the Center for Comprehensive Neuroimaging of Pain at MGH and Harvard Medical School, noted that recognizing the role of neuroinflammation in symptoms experienced by many during the pandemic could point to possible strategies to reduce them.

“For example, behavioral or pharmacological interventions that are thought to reduce inflammation, such as exercise and certain medications, might be useful as a means of reducing these bothersome symptoms,” Loggia said.

The lead researcher added that the findings also provide further support for the notion that stressful events may be accompanied by brain swelling . “This could have important implication for the development of interventions for a host of stress-related disorders,” she concluded.

