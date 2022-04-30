Pandemic challenges researchers: “The next vaccines within 100 days”

The dramatic arrogance with which the Covid pandemic has developed in Italy and around the world has launched many challenges to the health and research sectors.

One, in particular, was thrown to scientists from all over: develop new vaccines ready for initial authorization and prepare for large-scale production within 100 days of identifying any new pathogen.

To propose it, in a recent work published in the authoritative scientific journal The New England Journal of Medicine, Richard Hatchett together with some fellow researchers at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations in Oslo and at McKinsey and Company, in Geneva.

Covid vaccines were developed in less than a year and this event is considered a true scientific triumph. However, if the timing had been even faster than the 326 days it took, more than 70 million cases of and nearly two million deaths could have been avoided worldwide.

Being prepared for a possible new pandemic therefore means systematically working on the development of “prototype vaccines” against known infectious agents belonging to various viral families.

This first step, originally proposed by researchers at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (Niaid), would help gather all the fundamental knowledge on a given viral pathogen, well before an outbreak develops. Vaccine development for SARS-CoV-2, for example, benefited from previous work to produce prototype vaccines against SARS-CoV-1, the coronavirus that causes MERS (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome).

PLAY IN ADVANCE

Applying this strategy to a wide range of viral families would allow scientists to gain experience creating vaccines for unknown viruses in advance.

“Moonshot,” this is the name of the goal of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, simply represents a shortened development process compared to the normal development and approval times of any drug or vaccine.

To date it has already been adopted by governments around the world and there are also many pharmaceutical companies that are studying strategies to be able to achieve it.

HOW TO HAVE A VACCINE IN A HUNDRED DAYS

What is the new strategy to get a vaccine faster?

Traditionally, the time it takes to develop a vaccine is around 10 years. The preclinical phase usually lasts 18 months.

The first phases of clinical trials, those during which safety, dosage and immunogenicity are evaluated, lasted about 36 months: for example, phase 1 and 2 for the herpes zoster vaccine, developed by Gsk, is lasted almost 3 years.

The second part of the trial, the one that evaluates the effectiveness, usually lasts up to 5 years: phase 2-3 of the Ebola vaccine, for example, lasted almost 3 years.

And finally, the final approval phase can last up to 2 years.

In the case of Covid, the preclinical phase lasted only 14 weeks, thanks to an earlier development of the production process and rapid quality control. The first phases of the trial (1 and 2) lasted 19 weeks, while the subsequent phases 15-16 weeks, thanks to extensive use of global clinical trial networks. Finally, only 5 weeks for approval thanks to the new rolling review rules.

The strategies that allowed an acceleration of this type were the use of “old” knowledge to be applied to new pathogens, the collaboration between the various world laboratories concerned and the sharing of data and information, and a rapid final approval.

Today “Moonshot” proposes a compression of this timeline: a preclinical phase reduced to 5-7 weeks, a first clinical phase of 13-15 weeks followed by another 14-15 weeks, and a final phase of 3-5 weeks.

Moonshot: an ambitious but achievable goal

The authors of this work state that improving current practices coupled with the use of all scientific developments could pave the way for the development of pandemic vaccines in 100 days. This lens would likely only be used in an extreme emergency situation, for example if a virus was associated with a very high mortality or transmissibility rate. In such circumstances, the authorization would likely be limited to certain populations or geographic regions. However, this type of early introduction would not avoid the need to conduct large-scale studies to obtain reliable data on efficacy in clinical practice, efficacy in the real world, and long-term safety, in parallel with limited use.

Moonshot’s success will require the ability to produce vaccines on a large scale on the one hand and the ability to distribute and administer them around the world on the other. All of this will be possible only if progress is made in the organization, administration and financing of global preparedness systems and if global research efforts are united and scientifically aligned: this is the real ambitious but absolutely achievable goal.

