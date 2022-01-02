Pandemic effect, the wealth of 500 very rich grows by 1 trillion while 150 million people slide into poverty

Fly! Not only with private rockets but also with the assets that continue to grow. In the past 12 months i 500 richest individuals on the planet have seen their fortunes increase by one trillion dollars (880 billion euros). In short, 2021 was very generous with those who needed it least, stingy with others: 150 million people they have slipped into a condition of extreme poverty. They are the effects of the pandemic and the interventions implemented by governments and central banks to support economies and markets. Those who are somehow “hooked” to these markets are dragged up, all the others slide lower. The twelve months just ended have seen a rise in US equity markets of nearly 30%, third consecutive year of double-digit growth. But almost all financial products are concentrated in the hands of the wealthiest. In the United States, 91% of equity gains went to the richest 10% of the population, for example. Elsewhere the proportions are similar.

At the top of the ranking there is still him: Elon Musk. Tesla’s patron who, according to what Bloomberg reconstructs, now has a fortune equal to what was John at the beginning of the 20th century D. Rockefeller, the “rich” par excellence of Western history. Over the past year Musk has seen his bank account grow by 75% breaking through 273 billion dollars. On the other hand, an almost disappointing year for the “space rival” Jeff Bezos that he collected in a year “just” 4 billion dollars and rises to 194 billion. After all, Bezos had made a bang the year before when, due to the revenue boom guaranteed by the closures of normal businesses linked to lockdowns, he had seen the shares of its Amazon nearly double. On the other hand, 2021 was better for Telsa, whose shares rose by 45%.

In third place he places himself the first and only European, the French Bernard Arnauld reigning over the luxury galaxy Lvmh, and that and that is on the bill 62 billion dollars more compared to the end of 2020. The usual suspects follow, in order Bill Gates (138 billion, + 6.6 billion in 2021), Larry Page Google (129 billion, + 47 billion), Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook (128 billion, + 25 billion), Sergey Brin, also from Google (124 billion, + 45), Steve Ballmer of Microsoft (120 billion, + 40), the financier Warren Buffett (109 billion, + 22) and finally Larry Ellison of Oracle (108 billion with an increase of 28 in just one year).

Almost everything would also be fine, except that many of these are also specialists in dribbling the taxman making support on the most favorable legislation. For example, Elon Musk has recently moved his residence from California to Texas to take advantage of an even more favorable tax regime. According to the non-profit organization Pro Publica , who has had access to confidential information, the world champion in tax avoidance is the elderly US financier Warren Buffett which, moreover, never misses an opportunity to publicly complain about the unfairness of the US tax system to the detriment of the most disadvantaged. Buffett managed to pay a tax rate of 0.1% on the increases in his wealth. A bit like a worker paying in taxes 20/30 euros in one year. In second place there is him, Jeff Bezos, that pays “well ”0.98%. Then Michel Bloomberg (1.3%) and in fourth place Elon Musk with a rate of 3.7%. Over the past year, Tesla’s boss has implemented a complex and massive sale and repurchase of the car manufacturer’s shares, probably for tax reasons. Part of the proceeds would be used to pay the tax authorities sums due but not paid in previous years.

Musk has lashed out on multiple occasions the proposal discussed to the US Congress for the taxation of unrealized profits. The reason these billionaires pay virtually no taxes is relatively simple. The increase in their wealth derives almost exclusively from the growth in the value of their holdings. In short, it is not an income from work. These capital gains are taxed only when the shareholding is sold, in theory even never. The hypothesis discussed in Congress, modeled on the economist’s proposal Gabriel Zucman, on the other hand, aims to introduce a levy on the part of the increases in the value of equity investments regardless of their sale.