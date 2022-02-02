Pandemic Fatigue, without renewal of psychologists’ contracts. 250 patients left alone

In the end, a solution for mental health professionals working in the CSMs of Campobasso, Isernia and Termoli was not found. Not even a buffer solution, nor an extension to guarantee continuity of care for the “invisible” patients, those of the psyche. Yesterday, January 31, the psychologists’ contract expired (the other contracts will expire in two weeks) who in recent weeks had appealed to Asrem to extend the project for “overcoming medium-mild depression with particular attention to the female gender”, started in February 2021 with a call that recruited 9 professionals: 6 psychologists and 3 psychiatric rehabilitation technicians.

Reminders, letters and press articles have proved useless: time is up and contracts, at least in the short term, will not be renewed. Patients who started support courses in the mental health centers of the three Molise towns last February and have not completed the therapy remain with the match in hand. “It is difficult – reflects one of the psychologists with the embittered voice – that they can change professional, because when one is being treated by a mental doctor, a particular bond is created with the patient that generally leads patients not to want to change treatment methods in the middle of the path “. “Until the end – adds another professional liquidated – we hoped for a renewal, if only to complete the work started with patients and especially with women, the main recipients of the project”.

Depression, anxiety, fear, hypochondria, side effects of a pandemic that is making the “leap” from the body to the mind, triggering a series of reactions on which the experts all agree to define Pandemic Fatigue.

So stop the project in the CSM of Molise with the aggravating circumstance that in Isernia, from today, only one psychologist remains to manage all the cases in the province. “The Asrem has urged the Molise Region to find the economic availability for the continuation of the project – explains the general manager Oreste Florenzano to Primnumero.it – ​​but it has not been possible to obtain the extension so far. We hope that soon we can proceed with a new project with the same purpose. On the other hand – adds the CEO Asrem – we can do very little as this type of service that contrasts medium-mild depressions is not among the essential levels of assistance for which there is a specific obligation “.

The general attention of the Institutions towards collateral damage from lockdown, isolation, marginalization and fear of the virus is, it is evident, still in a phase of underestimation. The numbers of services provided from February to December 2021 with the project are not enough: over 3 thousand. A fact that draws the idea, better than any word, on the emergency in progress and on the need to deal with the discomfort linked to the emergency with multidisciplinary tools, which so far records a clear and unequivocal (moreover confirmed by pharmacists and doctors) increase in medicines against stress, insomnia, panic attacks and homeopathic and herbal products, used in large quantities even by very young people and even children.

From today 1 February, while waiting for us to decide to pay due attention to this field of care, in Molise 250 patients remain suspended, deprived of the psychological and psychotherapeutic support on which they could rely in 2021. And the consequences, from this point of view could be just as serious as the pandemic in the strict sense.