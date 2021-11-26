Pandemic in Italy: the incidence rises but the RT remains stable. New variant from South Africa: stop flights

It is alarming for the large number of mutations it can give rise to, which have increased the number of cases in that country by 10 times in a month.

The weekly incidence of Covid cases rises while the Rt transmissibility index remains “stable”. The weekly incidence at the national level therefore continues to increase: 125 per 100 thousand inhabitants (19/11 / 2021-25 / 11/2021) against 98 per 100 thousand inhabitants last week (12/11 / 2021-18 / 11/2021, data from the Ministry of Health). In the period 3/11 – 11/16/2021, the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was instead equal to 1.23 (range 1.15 – 1.30), stable compared to the previous week (when it was equal to 1 , 21) and above the epidemic threshold. This was revealed by the weekly monitoring of the control room, as reported by the ISS on the morning of Friday 26 November.

There was a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with transmission chains (23,971 against 15,773 in the previous week). The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable (34% vs 34% last week). The percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms was also stable (45% vs 45%), as was the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (21% vs 21%).

Meanwhile, a new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in South Africa. A variant to which the WHO should assign the name today, and which raises alarm for the large amount of mutations it can give rise to, which have increased the cases in that country by 10 times in a month.

“I signed a new ordinance banning entry into Italy to anyone who has been in South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia, Eswatini in the last 14 days. Our scientists are hard at work studying the new variant B.1.1.529. In the meantime, let’s follow the road of maximum precaution ». These are the words of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza on the morning of Friday 26 November.

The European Commission will propose, in close coordination with the Member States, to stop flights from the southern African region due to variant B.1.1.529 ». The president of the European Commission Ursula von del Leyen announced on Twitter.

In Italy, waiting for the now customary Friday ordinances, which could reserve surprises in the face of an increase in infections, is making its way Aifa’s ok to the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old approved by the EMA and the recommendation of the third dose for over 18s.

