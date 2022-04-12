Pandemic management, Sweden becomes a case: “Elderly left to die and children used to spread the infection”

When, in 2020, a large part of Europe was fighting with the spread of Covid 19, accusing thousands of infections and hundreds of deaths, Sweden was another world: no masks, open schools, only recommendations and voluntary measures. No legal restrictions to avoid contagion, not even a fine. Later the Minister of Health and Social Affairs, during a parliamentary investigation, allegedly admitted that in reality “Sweden had no strategy”.

It is a merciless picture that emerges from the first systematic scientific study on Sweden’s strategy in managing the pandemic carried out two years after the first infections, published in Humanities & Social Sciences Communicationsthrough Nature.com.

Too relaxed approach

The Scandinavian country has been in the international spotlight since the onset of Covid 19, heavily criticized for a too relaxed approach.

Because while much of Europe has imposed severe restrictions on public life to stem the spread of the virus, Sweden has distinguished itself for never having stopped completely and for never having imposed rigid policies of social distancing.

“Instead, it launched voluntary measures based on trust and folkvett, which can be translated with common sense – explained i Marta Paterlini, Neurobiologist at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and science journalist -. In practice, you advised people over 70 and groups at risk to avoid social contacts; she recommended that those who could work from home, wash their hands regularly, implement a physical distance of two meters and avoid unnecessary travel. Borders and schools for children under 16 remained open, as well as shops and many businesses, including restaurants and bars. “

The Public Health Agency is accused

The pandemic was managed by the Public Health Agency (Folkhälsomyndigheten) an independent body, to which the government has also adapted, which in turn has limited itself to inviting citizens to follow its recommendations.

Although the authorities of the Public Health Agency have always denied, there are those who saw in the Swedish strategy the intention to create herd immunity.

In April last year, the agency predicted that 40% of Stockholm’s population would have Covid-19 and acquired protective antibodies by May. According to antibody studies, conducted by the same agency and published in September, for samples collected up to the end of June, the actual figure for random antibody tests was only 11.4% for Stockholm, 6.3% for Gothenburg, the two largest cities, and by 7.1% on average across Sweden, revealing that herd immunity was still a mirage.

“The Swedish fight against Covid? A failure”

Precisely in this context the systematic scientific study on the national strategy falls, carried out two years after the first infections, which does not hesitate to define the Swedish fight against the spread of Covid-19 a real “failure”. The evidence provides a first striking fact: “A death rate that in 2020 was 10 times higher than in neighboring Norway”. The study involved scientists from Universities of Belgium, Sweden and Norway, gathered in a multidisciplinary group that included experts in epidemiology, medicine, religious studies, history, political science and human rights.

The theses supported by the report

Health decisions defined as “questionable”, lack of transparency of the Swedish authorities and even “secrecy, cover-up and manipulation of data”.

These are some of the theses advanced by the researchers of the study, referring precisely to the anti-Covid strategies implemented in the country which, during the pandemic period, had chosen to avoid widespread closures to limit economic damage, attempting the path of so-called herd immunity. natural and without ever imposing lockdowns or restrictions on citizens’ freedom of movement. But, rather, focusing on individual responsibility and not on governmental impositions.

The choice to “let it go”

The “laissez-faire road” has had a great human cost for Swedish society “, underline the experts, highlighting how different research works have shown that” the human costs would have been significantly lower in Sweden if more stringent measures had been implemented, without more damaging impacts on the economy “.

The observations came after careful consideration of “relevant, peer-reviewed scientific articles published on pandemic management in Sweden and other Nordic countries” and also through the analysis of “all email conversations,” the agendas of the meetings, the notes of the meetings and the press releases of the interested parties involved in the decision-making process at national level “.

Merger criticized

One of the causes of the “defeat” in the pandemic field, the study emphasizes, is the fact that “the highest Swedish health authority, the local Public Health Agency”, has been “merged with the Institute for Disease Control.” infectious “. As a consequence, the first decision of the new boss, Johan Carlsonwas to dismiss and transfer the six professors of authority to the Karolinska Institutet, effectively emptying the Agency of the necessary skills to deal with a health emergency as serious as the one that broke out with Covid.

To the elderly morphine instead of oxygen

An indictment that spares no one. The report says much more: “Mandatory legislation was rarely used; recommendations based on personal responsibility and without any sanctions were the norm.” Up to the strongest statement: “Many elderly people have been given morphine instead of oxygen, despite the supplies available, ending their lives.”

The study goes on to highlight the critical negative points of the Swedish anti-Covid strategy: “The decision to provide palliative care to many elderly adults is highly questionable; very few elderly people have been hospitalized for Covid 19. Appropriate (potentially life-saving) treatment has been denied. without medical examination, and without informing the patient or his family or asking for permission.

Many officials continued to deny any responsibility, and there was only limited public outcry in Sweden when this came out, the common narrative being that those in nursing homes are doomed to die soon anyway. “

Children used to spread the infection

But another serious breach emerges from the investigation. “The Public Health Agency has denied or downgraded the fact that the children could be infectious, develop serious illness, or lead the spread of the infection in the population – the report highlights -. While their internal emails indicate their goal. to use children to spread the infection in society “.

The study also found that “during the spring of 2020, many individuals were not admitted to hospitals and did not even receive a health examination as they were not considered at risk, resulting in individuals dying at home despite trying Help”.

“Secrecy and cover-up”

To all these observations is added another: “There were triage instructions available in the Stockholm region, which showed that individuals with comorbidities, body mass index greater than 40 kg / m2, advanced age (80+) were not they had to be admitted to the ICU, as “they were unlikely to recover”.

Finally, in addition to questionable health decisions, the study highlights the lack of transparency of the Swedish authorities, and even speaks of “secrecy, cover-up and manipulation of data”. And he gives an example: “While many of the people involved have publicly stated that face masks were unnecessary, or even dangerous or counterproductive, they have since claimed to have always been in favor of their use.”

What to do?

So what should Sweden do to get out of the maelstrom of bad decisions made during the two-year pandemic it left behind? The report suggests a possible way out: “If Sweden is to do better in future pandemics, the scientific method must be re-established, including within the Public Health Agency.” a separate and independent institute for the control of infectious diseases “. And he concludes: “We recommend that Sweden initiate a self-critical process on its political culture and on the lack of accountability of decision makers to avoid future failures, as happened with the Covid-19 pandemic”.