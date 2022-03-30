“Pandemic over for politics, but general medicine is collapsing”

“In response to the umpteenth resurgence of the pandemic, which sees a significant increase in infections, the government has decided to decree the end of the state of emergency which is followed, in cascade, by the suspension of a series of measures that are still absolutely necessary to deal with the ‘epidemic “: this is how Luca Puccetti, provincial secretary of FIMMG (Italian Federation of General Practitioners) section of Pisa, raises the alarm regarding new problems and tasks that will fall on general practitioners.

“The weight of the infections in fact – comments Puccetti – now weighs everything on general medicine, so the government no longer needs extraordinary measures, both hospitals and resuscitation are fine. And if family doctors have been under pressure for over two years, without any help in terms of organization and personnel, the government and the Regions don’t care “.

“Unfortunately – concludes the FIMMG secretary – the pandemic cannot be abolished by decree and general medicine is beyond all limits of endurance: if it yields, as it risks happening, crushed by the bureaucratic burden and by the welfare tasks, it will also be a disaster for the hospital system and for the emergency room. Once again we ask the government and the Region that general practitioners are immediately equipped with study staff without which it is impossible to continue to provide the necessary services to citizens “.