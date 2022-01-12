Pandemic, the Financial Times “prophecy” is about to come true – Piccole Notes

By now the world has embarked on the path of coexistence with the virus. The prospect of an infinite pandemic emergency seems to have been averted. And this is news. There are many signs in this sense, especially abroad, but some hints can also be found in our derelict country.





The Financial Times prophecy

Therefore, what the Financial Times had written on November 22 will come true: an escaped note, as usual, to the local media, which cannot distinguish what is important from what is not, and which are still crowded with the usual issues, as if the world was stuck a year ago.

The first theme is information on the progress of the pandemic, with a daily terrorist bulletin. The few voices that have called for a revision remain unheard and at the moment it is necessary to resign, it works the same way elsewhere and if it is not unlocked elsewhere it will not be unlocked by us.

The second is the usual hammering on the vaccination campaign, which varies from forecasts on the deaths of unvaccinated people to pressing invitations to welcome the booster with happiness.

The third concerns the stolid Vax no-Vax controversy, with a daily bulletin of unvaccinated deaths, and the implicit “that’s right”, and the angry irony about their devalued theories, generally assuming a single thought of those who hesitate or refuse the vaccine is that of the craziest of these (there are reasonable ones, just as there are crazy ones even among the proponents of mass vaccination – even among virologists – but it is a distinction that does not concern the narratives).

The real questions find little space, first of all, precisely, if we have entered a pandemic era, or an infinite pandemic, which in the perspectives of some areas should have happened to that of infinite wars, or if the current criticality could be lived in a way that is no longer emergency and maybe even have a term.

WHO, Bill Gates and the Deltacron variant

The Financial Times article cited opened a new perspective, with a nod followed shortly by the authoritative intervention of the WHO and by the no less interesting one by Bill Gates (who spoke while the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell was underway, the snack companion of the pedophile Jaffrey Epstein, a companion of the paraguru Hig tech lent to viral medicine; it is probable that this procedure, which has touched him not a little, has made him a little more attentive to human vicissitudes).

Both WHO and Gates had declared, in accordance with the City newspaper, that the pandemic would end in 2022 (1). A perspective that is slowly finding authoritative convergences.

Yet it was by no means a foregone development, just think that, just as these scenarios were being outlined, a new and more terrible alarm was launched from Cyprus linked to the emergence of the so-called Deltacron, a new variant that would be born from the merger of the two most widespread variants, a monster characterized by the aggressiveness of the Delta and the incredible contagiousness of the slightest Omicron.

Thus the prophecy of Paul Burton, the chief medical officer of Moderna, seemed to be fulfilled, who in early December had predicted precisely such a merger, arousing concordant skepticism in the scientific community (the merger of two viral variants is considered highly unlikely), which appeared in just twenty days from the prophecy.

Fortunately, the alarm was quickly dismissed, thanks also to the prompt intervention of the WHO, which hypothesized that it was a trivial error “deriving from the contamination of a sample during sequencing”. Beyond the hypotheses on its genesis, the Deltacron has disappeared from the radar, confirming the normalizing trend.

The infinite vaccine?

The focus of the dispute is now another and is whether this coexistence with the virus will be based on an infinite forced vaccination, taking up a happy headline in the New York Times (“Forever boosting?”), Or whether it is possible to live with the virus without such a cycle of perpetual vaccination.

There is a heated battle on this point. For some experts there seems to be no alternative to perpetual vaccination and they point to the example of Israel, which has so far been ahead of the world, which is proceeding with the fourth dose, as significant.

Not exactly a prime example, because Israel is administering this at the same time the world, part of the world at least, is administering the third dose.

A synchronic development, therefore, since it tends to face a common enemy, Omicron, and it is not certain that Tel Aviv will proceed with subsequent administrations (2).

On this point it is interesting the opinion of the president of Ema, the European Medicines Agency, who stated: “We cannot continue with boosters every 3-4 months”, which echoes what was previously stated by Andrew Pollard, Chair of the UK Vaccination and Immunization Committee. The debate, indeed the war, is open.

Finally, there remains the knot linked to the green pass or to similar measures taken in another form in various Western countries, introduced surreptitiously during the pandemic momentum as a necessary measure to defeat the virus.

It remains to be seen whether normalization, that is coexistence with the new virus, frees the world from this Orwellian drift or whether it is to be considered provisionally definitive, with subsequent dystopian developments (on this point, see the article by Eleonora Piergallini in Piccolenote).

(1) Yesterday a new statement from Gates. So on Sputnik: “Bill Gates believes that after the Omicron variant COVID-19 can be” treated like seasonal flu “

(2) Of note is the J’accuse against the pandemic management of the Israeli authorities signed by one of its most authoritative scientists, Ehud Qimron, full professor of the Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology of the Sackler School of Medicine (to read it, click here). Beyond the contents, which are also interesting and of global significance, the open letter is a sign that the debate is raging in this country as well.