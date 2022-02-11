Pandemic, the Italian anomaly of deaths. “Health system too fragile”

More than 150 thousand dead. Yesterday the data released by the Ministry of Health on the progress of the pandemic in Italy have documented a sad milestone: since the beginning of the emergency, in our country the people who have lost the battle against the Covid there were 150,122. Lots of them. It is true that the death curve is the slowest to go down, but we are still too high: Italy is the second in Europe for the number of deaths, and is the fourth country in the world, with over four deaths per 100 thousand inhabitants. and over 1.2 million infections in 7 days, as emerges from the latest bulletin of theWHO.

Pandemic, the dead in Italy

A situation that will have to be analyzed, but which leads to questions about the effectiveness of the national and territorial assistance system. For Walter Ricciardi, scientific advisor to the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, the deaths that are still recorded every day for Covid “are many” and among the causes there could also be “the fragility of health care”.

INVESTMENTS

Investments are needed, which lead to the hiring of new staff and the streamlining of procedures. On the other hand, “we have a National Health Service that reached the pandemic two years ago in conditions of absolute weakness in the workforce – underlined Ricciardi, a guest in Tagadà, on La7 – we have 53 thousand fewer nurses than those who would serve and 10 thousand fewer doctors “. A deficiency that translates into poorer service: “It means that an elderly person enters the hospital and is assisted during the night by a nurse instead of 5 nurses, by a doctor instead of 3 doctors, it is clear that the quality of the care suffers, even if those doctors and nurses do everything they can, in the face of very little organic. The timeliness and quality of assistance suffer from this ». Speranza’s councilor argues that “the money is there, we have to use it” for a large hiring campaign.

THE TERRITORIAL SYSTEM

Investments are also necessary in territorial medicine, which includes all those first-level services and emergency preventive and alternative to hospitalization. A system that has shown all its weakness – especially in the first phase of the emergency, with the saturation of hospitals – and which should be reformed with funds from the NRP. “Covid has taught that hospitals are very important, but that it is essential to be able to create a structure capable of directly assisting people, which is closer to citizens – explains Roberto Cauda, ​​director of Infectious Diseases at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. and lecturer at the Catholic University – in Lazio, for example, the Uscar, the special assistance continuity units, have this purpose. This is the medicine of the future, which has manifested itself in all its importance and deficiency ».

THE BULLETIN

The daily bulletin released by the Ministry indicates that 325 victims were registered in 24 hours, although down from 384 the previous day. The monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation also notes that from 2 to 8 February the deaths did not decrease at all compared to the previous weeks: they were 2,587 (+ 0.2%). The numbers should be read in parallel with another not just circumstance: there are still over 7 million Italians who are not vaccinated, not even with the first dose, and above all they are over 50. As of February 9, 85.4% of population – Gimbe always points out – has received at least one dose of vaccine and 82% have completed the vaccination cycle, but 7.1 million people have not yet received even one administration. There was also a -35.2% of vaccinations compared to the previous week in the 5-11 age group and a -41.6% among the over 50s.

At the base of the very high Italian mortality there are also other elements: demographics and fragility. “The average age is high – underlines Cauda – and there is an important number of over 50 not yet vaccinated who very often also oppose hospitalization, arriving when it is too late to be able to treat them.”