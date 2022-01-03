Pandemic, we find unity in Jesus

Our lives have long been affected by this mysterious pandemic, which causes fear, confusion and even hatred. We cannot allow this to take away our peace. The Child of Bethlehem invites us to take up the compass that is the Gospel and asks us to accept one another as we are and to love each other even if we have different ideas, whether you are vaccinated or not. (From the facebook page of Monsignor Giovanni D’Ercole).

2021 ends and we enter 2022 as time passes inexorably. the weather! Endless train of life on which we travel, a train that never stops: every now and then there are those who get off and greet us and there are those who get on and walk, run, while the train of history continues mysteriously and unstoppable towards the future.

What will 2022 be like? We always hope that it will be better than last year, but, to be concrete, we will meet joys and sorrows, satisfactions and disappointments as always because our every day is made of this. However, it must be added that for some time now, due to this mysterious epidemic, mistrust and fear, confusion and uncertainty, confrontation and even hatred have dominated everywhere. Covid19 with its variants is the nagging theme of almost everyone’s thoughts and words: a small virus, it is not yet clear how it was born, affects the life of all humanity.

But can we allow all this to take away our peace? What can we do? In the constant meditation of these long months of chosen silence, I pray a lot for you and share the common fatigue and concern in the face of the persistence of a situation that is dividing souls and unleashing even violent and meaningless conflicts within our societies. Is it possible that even in families and even in ecclesial communities there is a division and bitter struggle between those who think that the vaccine is the solution to the problem and those who are not convinced? No one is winning and instead we are all losing because when mutual trust disappears, the horizon is tinged with violence and sadness.

Is this what we want to deliver to our children? Once again, the question: what to do? Oscar Wilde with his humor-laden realism remembers that we are all in the sewer, but some of us look to the stars. Here, I feel that at this moment it is important to look upwards where Someone, in the Star that guided the Magi, does not stop looking at us and thinking about us; the Child of Bethlehem invites us to take up the compass that is the Gospel and asks us to accept each other as we are and to love each other even if we have different ideas, whether you are vaccinated or not.

The solution to the pandemic is not easy but we will surely ensure the solution if as Christians we recognize that prayer and recourse to God is a sure guarantee of success. This is the time when we follow every prudent and opportune sanitary measure as possible, but as believers we are asked for something more that only we can do; we must make felt the power of faith that carries mountains and accomplishes the impossible.

This is the hour of witnessing the faith, believing in the power of divine action which in the past, thanks to the convinced prayer and action of good faithful, has often overcome many other terrible calamities and dramatic situations.

If the day is 86,400 seconds, do you dedicate some to God? A proverb says: “Don’t wait for the storm to pass, but learn to dance in the rain”. Now is the time to act; now is the time for prayer, the time for forgiveness and understanding, the time to testify that we believe and trust in Jesus, the time for love of neighbor freely and without reserve for all. Isn’t this the characteristic of us Christians?

To combat the creeping temptation of selfishness and withdrawal into oneself reflect on this other advice from an oriental sage: “Life is planting trees in whose shade we do not expect to sit; life is the courage to value the little things of every day by rediscovering that there are flowers and joys for those who know and want to see them “. And let’s not forget that our existence is like a rainbow where rain and sun, tears and joy are needed to see the beauty of colors.

Let’s all work hard to help us get through this difficult time together sharing joys and sorrows! Finally, I remind you of these words of Jesus: “Well, I tell you: ask and it will be given to you, seek and you will find, knock and it will be opened to you. Because whoever asks receives and whoever seeks finds and to whoever knocks it will be opened. Which father among you, if his son asks him for a fish, will give him a snake instead of a fish? Or if he asks for an egg, will he give him a scorpion? If you then, who are evil, know how to give good things to your children, how much more will your Heavenly Father give the Holy Spirit to those who ask him! ” (Lk 11: 9-13).

And if the Holy Spirit comes into play, he does not joke, he defeats every obstacle and every enemy of the truth of love. A happy new year to you all with great affection.

* Bishop emeritus of Ascoli Piceno