“Pandemic will end in the second half of 2022”

Essential dose booster to get out of the pandemic. This is said by the head of the Covid task force and the vaccination campaign in Israel Arnon Shahar who, interviewed by Ansa, explained his point of view on the fourth wave of Covid that is sweeping Europe. «Today we are closer to the end of the pandemic, I would say that we are more than half the work that needs to be done against the virus. If people continue to get vaccinated around the world and every country does its part, we could declare that the pandemic is over by the second half of 2022 ”, added the expert.

“When the pandemic is over – he continued – we will have to recalibrate the strategy, understand if we need to get the vaccine once a year like the flu, or every six months or who knows. We will see, we will decide on the basis of the data ».

The importance of third doses

The first country to decide to make the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine last summer, today Israel can provide data on the effectiveness of the booster already administered to about 60% of the population. “It has been 5 months since we started taking the third dose and we are seeing that neutralizing antibodies, cellular immune memory and general immunity are higher than after the second dose. There is a slight drop in antibodies, but that is not what we are concerned with because immunization is not based on this alone. We are very satisfied with the result, ”Shahar told Ansa.

«The decision on the booster was the most difficult of my life – says Shahar – because we were the first to do it, because after months of lockdown, closed schools, closed economy, the infections were rising dramatically and we knew how many perplexities we would have raised. But today, as a doctor, I can say that it was also the most important decision of my life because we have saved thousands of lives. And then the other countries followed us and that means more thousands of people who remained alive. My mission is exactly this: to save lives. It is important to understand that science is protecting the whole world ”.

Omicron variant

Optimism also on the spread of the Omicron variant. “We are alarmed by the contagiousness of the Omicron variant, but for the moment we do not see that it is more violent or that it gives a more serious disease than the other variants. The vaccine continues to cover severe disease even with two doses, ”Shahar said. “In Israel we can say that we are in the fifth wave of the virus, but thanks to the booster we are containing it a lot, we have 500 infections a day,” he added.

Vaccine to children

Meanwhile, reservations for the second are starting, three weeks later. “In children we have not recorded adverse events to the vaccine – explains Shahar – only in a low percentage local mild effects such as fatigue, headache, a little fever. We hope to be able to start vaccinating the little ones soon ».

The head of the Israeli vaccination campaign excludes for the moment that there is talk of a fourth dose: «It is not the objective of now, for now let’s think about the duration of the booster. It had been discussed to use it for a small group of people with oncological, haematological diseases. We will see. Meanwhile, we can say that for those who have not had an immune response with three doses, the so-called non-responders, we do not think about a subsequent one because it seems useless ».