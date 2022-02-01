Pandev in Parma, the agent Corsi to CM: ‘All in two hours, I was convinced he would jump. Farewell to Genoa? They have other projects’ | Market

Goran Pandev to Parma. Boom. The news arrived yesterday, the last day of the market, displaced everyone. At 38, Goran gets back into the game and starts again from Serie B, with the desire and determination of a kid. A sudden deal that not even the player’s agent, Leonardo Corsi, expected: “It was an idea born by chance. But for real. A flash deal born yesterday and closed in two hours – said Corsi in our interview – The day before I had heard the Parma managers for other things, at 16.30 yesterday they called me to ask me if it could be done. It has never happened to me to close a deal so quickly. “

Did he think he could jump?

“I was convinced of it. It was so sudden that it was born over the phone and I managed it from home, I was very skeptical until the end. Probably if it had found traffic it would not have made it.”

How did you decide to leave Genoa?

“There have been many changes, the feeling was that they wanted to start again from the young. Obviously they didn’t say anything to Goran for the respect they have for him and they never pushed him away, but on his part there was the awareness that he could not no longer be a protagonist “.

And now he will get back into the game in Serie B.

“I think on his part it was a great gesture. I don’t know how easy it is at his age to have the desire to say I go away in the middle of the season and start a new adventure. little boy. He still has a craving to play and make his mark. ”

Had you ever thought about leaving Genoa before yesterday?

“No, absolutely not. Goran’s idea was to finish his career there, and I think that when he retires he will return to live in Genoa.”

Will it be his last season?

“For now I say yes, but who knows. He really has a great energy that could lead him to continue.”

What are the prospects in Parma?

“He will certainly be at the center of the project, he will experience a second part of the season as a protagonist. The squad is good, the club serious and the square is important; here you feel the pressure of victory, and probably for this reason the club has chosen to bet. on important and experienced players “.

Have other offers from other clubs arrived?

“Regardless of the fact that Pandev would not have gone to another Serie A club in order not to play against Genoa, I think we didn’t even make it in time.”