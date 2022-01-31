Pandev signed with Parma

19:48 Parma has deposited Goran Pandev’s contract: the official website of the Serie B League reports it

7:40 pm Official: Eyango goes on loan to Siena until June

7:34 pm Goran Pandev has signed with Parma, the clubs have already exchanged documents. According to Sky, the only thing missing is the deposit of the contract before it becomes official, which will surely take place by 8 pm

7.15 pm Genoa has deposited the contract of the new forward Albert Gudmundsson in the League

18:30 Valon Behrami is a new Brescia player: the midfielder had terminated his contract with Genoa a few days ago

6:25 pm Eyango has returned from the loan to Cosenza: the player, who grew up in the rossoblù youth team, should go to Siena in Serie C

6:15 pm Sky Sport reports that Pandev moves from Genoa to Parma outright: the striker has signed a contract with the Gialloblù until the end of the season

18:05 Brescia has announced on the official channels the acquisition on loan of Lorenzo Andrenacci from Genoa Cricket and Football Club. The goalkeeper, born in 1995 from Fermo, has already wore the Rondinelle jersey for four seasons from 2017-2018 to July 2021 .

5:55 pm Market surprise: Gianluca Di Marzio explains on his website that Parma has secured Pandev from Genoa. The Sky Sport journalist explains that the exchange of documents for the striker is taking place between the Griffin and the Serie B club. All the details soon.

17:50 Genoa has deposited Amiri’s contract in the League

5:15 pm Radovanovic has signed with Salernitana until 2023

4:40 pm Lennart Czyborra returned to Genoa. The rossoblù club, a note reads, «has defined his return from the loan formalized last summer with Arminia Bielefeld. Born in Berlin on May 3, 1999, Czyborra boasts 19 appearances and 2 goals with Genoa between Serie A and Coppa Italia and he also wore the shirts of Heracles Almelo and Atalanta as a professional ». The winger will wear jersey number 17 and will be available to the coach and compatriot Alexander Blessin from the resumption of training.

16:05 The paths of Ivan Radovanovic and Genoa separate: the termination of the contract with the rossoblù club has been signed. The midfielder will therefore be able to move to Salernitana.

15:30 TMW reports a last minute idea from Lazio who contacted Genoa for Mattia Destro. The biancoceleste club is looking for a deputy property after the sale of Muriqi to Mallorca and the stall of the last few minutes for the Atalanta Miranchuk. Destro is still a Toronto goal: the striker would move to Canada next season. Lazio asked Genoa for information also for Manolo Portanova: it is difficult for the midfielder to be sold, however the parties are still in contact.

11:35 am TMW explains that Albert Gudmundsson arrived a short while ago at the “Cristoforo Colombo” airport in Genoa. The Icelandic winger, born in 1997 from AZ Alkmaar, will soon carry out medical examinations at the Old Port, and then sign with the Griffin and make himself available to Blessin. Marco Colla, passionate about Genoa history, sent us this note: «The great-grandfather played for Milan alongside Nordahl in the 1948-49 season. He faced Verdeal’s Genoa only once. It was played at San Siro, ended 2-2 with a Rossoneri comeback twice behind. It was really another Genoa…. ».

10:20 am According to the sports information portal Ad.nl, Gudmundsson is about to arrive in Italy. Strongly supported by the Rossoblu general manager Johannes Spors, the forward has played 98 games for AZ 67 since 2018, scoring 24 goals.

8:40 am after the recent formalizations of Amiri and Frendrup others are expected today. The white smoke is expected for Gudmundsson’s purchases (striker, negotiation now in conclusion), Chorbadzhiyski (midfielder) and Kacavenda (midfielder). There is also talk of interest in Solbakken, tip of Bodoe Glimt. At the exit, the resolution for Radovanovic and his departure towards Salernitana is at stake, while Andrenacci should go to Brescia.

Good morning to all Genoa fans from Boccadasse to Mato Grosso from Marco Liguori. Today is the last day of the transfer market at the Sheraton Milan San Siro Hotel: Big Ben will stop the negotiations at 20:00. In this post we will follow all the negotiations, the inbound and outbound operations of the Griffin.



