Pandora Papers: from Shakira to Tony Blair, politicians and VIPs with treasures in tax havens

ROME – Politicians and rulers with worldwide prominence and visibility exploit the tax havens subtracting resources from populations even in phases of accentuated vulnerability, such as that of the pandemic, marked by increased needs for social services: to denounce it international NGOs, based on the documents of the “Pandora Papers”Revealed by a journalistic investigation.

The work, coordinated by reporters from the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), focused on mechanisms of systematic tax avoidance. More than 11 million and 900 thousand documents were published yesterday with the names of over 29 thousand beneficiaries of offshore companies benefiting from the Panama tax haven. 35 heads of state or government and over 300 politicians from over 90 countries are involved: ministers, party heads, parliamentarians. In the documents there are also many VIPs, among them Shakira, Julio Iglesias, the former German supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

In the cards appear companies attributable to president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, to the king of Jordan, Abdullah II, toformer British Prime Minister Tony Blair, to the head of state of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, to that of Republic of the Congo, Denis Sassou-Nguesso, or even to that of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso. According to Oxfam International, a London-based NGO, the “Pandora Papers” reveal the Pandora’s box of resources stolen in particular from poor countries, that would need investment in basic infrastructure and services.

“That’s where the missing hospitals are,” the organization denounced. “That’s where the paychecks for teachers, firefighters and civil servants we need are. This is where we must look every time a politician or a businessman argues that there is no money to deal with environmental disasters or to finance innovations for a fair post-Covid recovery or to guarantee more international development aid ”.

