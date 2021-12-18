Pandori and Panettoni, because it is better to avoid branded ones

Pandoro or panettone? The eternal diatribe of the holidays. Wherever you take sides, the important thing is to choose the product carefully, or risk spending money unnecessarily.

Saving isn’t exactly the first priority under the Christmas and New Year holidays. Among the gifts to friends and relatives, the organization of lunches and dinners in style, can get out of hand and give in to a few more vices. However, we must consider that the near future does not promise to be excellent in terms of expenses and if it is possible to save some money today we could find it tomorrow in a period of greater difficulty. An unmissable item of party shopping, but on which one can intervene is that ofpurchase of panettone and / or pandoro.

Read also: Tax bills, pressing on Draghi: there is another postponement in sight

These two desserts are a must on Italian tables during the holidays. Two traditional desserts that everyone, more or less, has tried at least once and that everybody has in this period peeps out. The simplest thing to do when buying a pandoro or a panettone is to take one of those from the supermarket, perhaps throwing yourself on some of the most famous and well-known brands, convinced that they are making a better purchase. This is not always the case. Branded products, especially in this case, are on average more expensive than sub-brand ones; the cost increases by 3 or 5 euros for each product. This could suggest that what you spend in money is being recovered as the quality of the product itself, but this is not always true. In Italy, in fact, the recipe of pandoro and panettone, as traditional products protected by the state, are always the same, there are no major differences between one panettone and another or between one pandoro and another.

Read also: A banknote on the ground near the ATM: here is the scam that empties the account

Similarly, there are not many companies capable of producing these specific products in large quantities, and by looking at the labels we can see that many pandoro and panettone marked by other brands are produced in the factories of the usual producers: Maina, Paluani, Bauli , Dal Colle, Vergani, etc., which also produce products passed off as “branded” by retailers. There is therefore no difference in quality between a branded product and one that is not, the only difference is the price, and for the sole reason that there is an additional purchase and sale step compared to the sub-brand product before being sold. put up for sale in the supermarket.