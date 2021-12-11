Pandori: which are the best and cheapest to buy at the supermarket? The ranking

If you are part of the pandoro “team” and prefer this Christmas cake to the more traditional panettone, you are thinking about which brand to buy. A new test by Altroconsumo analyzed 10 pandoros to find out which are the best and those that offer the most advantageous value for money.

The experts of the Italian consumer magazine bought some famous brand pandoros from the supermarket or pastry shop. Each sample was analyzed in the laboratory but also evaluated by a panel of experts and tasted by a group of consumers.

These are the products included in the test:

BALOCCO IL PANDORO

BAULI THE PANDORO OF VERONA

BORSARI PANDORO CLASSICO – THE PANDORO VENETO

ESSELUNGA PANDORO THANKS – CLASSIC RECIPE

MAINA THE PANDORO

MELEGATTI THE ORIGINAL VERONA PANDORO

MOTTA THE PANDORO

PALUANI PANDORO DI VERONA – CLASSIC RECIPE

PERBELLINI PANDORO

TRE MARIE THE MAGNIFICENT PANDORO

The laboratory evaluated the pandori taking into account several parameters:

Labels: analyzing both the information required by law and the optional ones

analyzing both the information required by law and the optional ones Weight: it was verified whether the weight of the pandoro corresponded to what is indicated on the label considering that, by law, there may be an average difference of 2% and up to a maximum of 5% in the case of leavened products up to 1 kg

it was verified whether the weight of the pandoro corresponded to what is indicated on the label considering that, by law, there may be an average difference of 2% and up to a maximum of 5% in the case of leavened products up to 1 kg Egg yolk: the laboratory investigated whether the law that provides that in the pandoro dough there is at least 4% of yolk (expressed on dry matter) was respected by each sample.

the laboratory investigated whether the law that provides that in the pandoro dough there is at least 4% of yolk (expressed on dry matter) was respected by each sample. Butter: the butterfat must be at least 20% of the dry matter

the butterfat must be at least 20% of the dry matter Yeasts and molds: the analyzes were aimed at finding out if any samples contained such microorganisms

The experts, on the other hand, in their sensory analysis evaluated:

Presentation

External appearance

Internal aspect

Taste and aroma

As already mentioned, a jury of consumers also evaluated the visual aspect of the pandoro, whole and cut, as well as the aroma and taste.

The ranking of pandoro

Altroconsumo essentially rewards 3 Pandoro:

TRE MARIE THE MAGNIFICENT PANDORO (the best of the test with 73 points)

LONG S PANDORO THANKS – CLASSIC RECIPE (71 best buy )

PANDORO THANKS – CLASSIC RECIPE (71 ) MAINA THE PANDORO (70)

This is the ranking to follow:

MELEGATTI THE ORIGINAL VERONA PANDORO (68)

MOTTA THE PANDORUS (66)

BAULI THE PANDORO OF VERONA (65)

PERBELLINI PANDORO (64)

PALUANI PANDORO DI VERONA – CLASSIC RECIPE (59)

PANDORO CLASSIC BORSARI – THE VENETO PANDORO (58)

BALOCCO IL PANDORO (58)

If, on the other hand, you are part of the panettone “team” and are interested in finding out the ranking of this Christmas cake, read also:

Source: Altroconsumo

