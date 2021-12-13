Pandori, which ones to choose at the supermarket? The ranking of the best of 2021

Which are the best commercial pandora In circulation? To do the ranking for 2021, like every year, it is Other consumption who analyzed various factors including the value for money. The evaluation was made by analyzing labels, weight, raw materials used and the possible presence of microorganisms.

With an evaluation of 73 points, Pandoro delle is placed first in the standings Three Marys with a price of 11.73 euros, followed by Esselunga Le Grazie Pandoro – Classic Recipe, with 70 points, but with a decidedly cheaper price of 3.79 euros. Bronze medal for the pandoro Maina which always with 70 points drops below that of the Esselunga for a higher price equal to 6.16 euros.

They follow the Pandoro Melegatti, with a score of 68 points and an average price of € 4.80. Fifth place for the Pandoro Motta, with 66 points and an average price per pack of 5.22 euros. While the Pandoro Bauli with 65 points and a price of 6.35 euros it is in sixth place followed by Borsari Pandoro Classico, which scored 58 points and has an average price of € 14.55. The pandoro, on the other hand, is in line Balocco (58 points, with a price of 3.62 euros).

