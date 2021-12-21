Pandoro and panettone, when to eat them so as not to get fat?

What is the best time to eat traditional Christmas sweets? In what quantity? What to pay attention to? The nutrition biologist Elena Cocchiara explains it to us

The panettone , of Lombard origins, was born as a slow-rising bread, to which raisins and candied citrus peel are added, and has about 360 kcal per 100 grams, which correspond more or less to a slice. The Pandoro , Veronese tradition, contains a little more butter compared to panettone and has about 390 calories per 100 grams. They are very popular specialties that should however be consumed in moderation. When and how to enjoy these sweets , without too many feelings of guilt? The nutritionist biologist explains it to us Elena Cocchiara .

In this period, also due to the greater opportunities for conviviality, it happens to give in to temptation and eat more. And also who plays sports must pay attention to the amount of additional calories which ends up hiring, almost without realizing it.

The Christmas holidays enrich our tables and there is never a shortage of traditional sweets, first of all pandoro and panettone . Soft and tasty specialties, which we can find in the classic version that we all know, or in others revisited with various fillings, glazes, and chocolate of all kinds.

«Those who play sports have a greater energy expenditure than those who move little or are sedentary, but pandoro, panettone and other traditional sweets must be reserved only for the holiday period. And even those who run or practice some other discipline must consume them in moderation ».

When to eat panettone and pandoro?

«The best time is breakfast, when we can indulge in something more. As a quantity we can eat a slice of pandoro or panettone, equal to about 80 grams. This is definitely the best time to eat these typical products ».

For the runner there is also another time to eat these Christmas specialties.

«The sportsman can add another moment, that is the temporal sphere that follows the training. The runner needs to always have glycogen reserves in the muscle and it is important to restore these reserves, so he can think of a snack that follows his run. But we always talk about a slice of 80 grams ».

When to avoid eating pandoro and panettone?

«I do not recommend eating them after a lunch or dinner. The only transgression we can allow ourselves is on Christmas day, when it is good to let yourself go…, and enjoy the moment of celebration, always trying to limit yourself to the famous slice ».

Focus on ingredients and focus on artisanal products

«It is important that the ingredients are of quality because artisanal pandoro and panettone are different from the industrial ones. If the ingredients are of good quality, the nutritional value we will give to the body will also be different. It is therefore good not to take empty calories or calories that can lead to an accumulation of hydrogenated fats, such as those present in desserts made with margarines. Better a little, but of good quality. Also remember that the traditional versions have very few ingredients; in panettone, for example, we have: flour, butter, sugar, eggs, raisins, white citrus fruits, and sourdough yeast. It is a food with an important nutritional value because it nourishes the intestinal microbiota and therefore it is another thing compared to the industrial panettone in which all this is missing ».