Pandoro at the supermarket, the top 10 of the best in Altroconsumo. The podium is a surprise

Now there is a ranking for everything and for all tastes. And in the Italy of gastronomic excellences, there cannot be a “the best” even for one of the symbols of Italian Christmas: the pandoro.

The dessert, historically born in Veneto, has been tasted by Altroconsumo experts, specialists in made in Italy food rankings, who have compiled the list of the best ten pandoro, choosing from both those sold in large retailers and artisanal ones, with a scale from 1 to 100.

Altroconsumo has taken into consideration not only the taste and quality of the ingredients but also the sovereign index of consumers, that is the quality / price ratio and the pandoros that occupy the first 3 positions have been defined as “excellent quality”. The best pandoro was selected after laboratory tests and after tasting carried out by expert pastry chefs together with a jury of consumers.

In first place Altroconsumo entered the pandoro sold under the brand The graces, evaluated 73 points, at a high cost, comparable to artisanal ones, or 11.73 euros. Second in the ranking, the pandoro of the well-known brand Long S, which earns the silver medal with 72 points and a cost of 3.79 euros. Third place for the pandoro Maina, another historical brand of Christmas sweets, which differs slightly from the first two with 70 points, and a medium-high cost, 6.16 euros. Below, however, the remaining Pandoro in the standings from 4th to 10th position.

4- Pandoro Melegatti, 68 points, cost € 4.80

5- Pandoro Motta, 66 points, cost 5.22 euros

6- Pandoro Bauli, 65 points, cost € 6.35

7- Perbellini, 64 points, cost € 21.25

8 – Pandoro Paluani, 59 points, cost € 4.73

9 – Borsari Pandoro Classico, 58 points, 14.55 euros

10 – Balocco pandoro, 58 points, cost € 3.62

How to recognize a good pandoro?

Here are Altroconsumo’s advice to understand if the pandoro bought is of good quality.

It must have the typical octagonal star shape, the “ribs” that serve to increase the surface of the cake, reducing cooking times, must be well shaped, the external surface of the pandoro must be free of crust, must not show traces of grease , but it must appear dry. The coloring of the external surface of the pandoro must be uniform, the base of the pandoro corresponds to the part of the cake placed at the top during cooking: if it is darker or even burnt, the cake has been cooked at an excessive temperature; when cut, the pandoro must be soft and dry. The color of the dough must be uniform yellow, a color that recalls the use of butter and eggs in the dough. In order for the pandoro to take on its aroma, the icing sugar should preferably be sprinkled on the cake the day before.

Last updated: Saturday 25 December 2021, 4:17 pm



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED